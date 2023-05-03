The former director of the IMF targeted by Cristina Kirchner returned to the fray

After the questioning of the vice president Cristina Kirchnerthe former director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alejandro Werner, I consider that the body does not have “confidence” in the government of Alberto Fernández, because, among other reasons, it could not comply with the signed program.

Werner was head of the Western Department of the IMF and by virtue of that position he had an active role in the preparation of the program that Argentina signed in March 2018r.

Werner had considered the idea expressed by the vice-president of paying what was owed to the IMF based on the fiscal surplus as “insane”. Then, Fernández de Kirchner wrote on his Twitter account: “It was crazy to have given him a political loan for 45,000 million dollars the government of Mauricio Macri to win the elections”.

Lula to Alberto Fernández: “I am going to talk to the IMF to remove the knife from Argentina’s neck”

Regarding this controversy, Werner explained that “the current account is the difference between the income and the expenses of the country, when the country spends more it has a deficit and when it spends less it has a surplus. In this sense, when the end of the year arrives and the country has spent less than its income, the dilemma will arise: Do I pay creditors or buy material to make a new public work? The second makes much more sense, but no creditor would sign a loan on those terms.

“When Argentina had to pay coupons, it began to distort the economic statistics in terms of inflation and GDP. Besides, the IMF is a senior creditor, which is paid before other creditors and generally no senior loan is structured in the way that was proposed, linking to a macroeconomic aggregate”, he argued in statements to the radio program “El día después de mañana”.

“I feel that the IMF has a great lack of confidence in the government of Alberto Fernández. It is necessary to analyze where this lack of confidence comes from, and I believe that it is due in part to the lack of compliance with the program by the government,” said the former official.

IMF concern

“It is very likely that the IMF is very concerned because Argentina in 2022 had a record in terms of income, and even so it could not retain a single dollar”, held.

Werner recalled that “when Argentina contracts the credit in 2018, it was to pay other debts that already existed.”

In this scenario, he explained that “the expectation was that in these five years Argentina would correct its macroeconomic imbalances and in this way they could go to the financial markets and be able to continue operating as a country in better conditions. But nobody expected Argentina to pay the debt once the five years had passed.

Werner stated that “what the IMF tries to do is help so that society can go through a difficult period in the best way.”

The former member of the agency’s staff reiterated concepts expressed in previous statements, insinuating that the renegotiation that is underway will not provide fresh funds for the country.

LM / ds