The former director of the Maternal Neonatal Hospital, Liliana Asís, requested to extend her investigative statement before the prosecutor Raúl Garzón, who will receive it again next week.

Garzón has to define the procedural situation of Asís: decide whether to order preventive detention for aggravated concealment, ideological falsehood and omission of duties as a public official. In turn, he has to respond to the request of the defender of Assisi, Franco Vittozzi, to serve the prison in his home, due to his age – he is 74 years old – and his health conditions.

Asís has been detained for a month and already declared on March 30. As it became known, on that occasion she made a report with details about the deaths that were registered in the hospital between March and June, and what was done in the health center until the fact was made public in August 2022 and she She was fired from driving. She incriminated Brenda Agüero, the detained nurse, accused of five homicides of newborns and eight attacks classified as attempted homicides, also of Neonatal babies.

The statement that Asís made last week frustrated an expectation that the instruction had: that it shed light on the degree of knowledge that the provincial Ministry of Health had of what was happening in the hospital and whether or not there was any indication of a hierarchical superior not to go to the provincial Justice.

Other statements

The former deputy director Claudia Ringelgheim gave a statement in the last hours and narrated that her role was “decorative”. She said that she did not make decisions at the hospital, where Asís made and decided everything and his function was “filler”.

The former head of Nursing, Alicia Ariza, also appeared before prosecutor Garzón, who did provide information on Brenda Agüero.

