□ Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Xia Yu correspondent Cai Jin intern Lu Yanbin Photography: Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Xiao Hao

On the evening of August 13, the summer limited music season-Live show·Jay Chou special concert made a romantic appearance in the Hubei Foreign Language Bookstore. Members of the Street Live show band and young musicians from Wuhan—Tang Fei, Zhang Cheng, Lu Ziming, Baylor, and Dongdong sang dozens of Jay Chou classic songs in a chic space full of scholarly fragrances. Fifty Jimu News fans who were specially invited by “Jimu Livehouse”, together with the readers of the foreign bookstore, “returned” their youth on the weekend night full of music.

The classic song caused the audience to chorus several times

The fill light was aimed at the center of the stage, and the small yellow round lights circled the stage like stars scattered over the earth at night. There was still a quarter of an hour before the performance, and the audience was already full of the stairs of the grandstand, and the lively atmosphere came.

“Hand in hand, one step, two steps, three steps, four steps, looking at the sky, watching the stars one, two, three, four are connected in a line…” At 19 o’clock, the concert kicked off with a song “Xing Qing”, the singer was full of summer The performance of Japanese vitality made the whole opening very relaxed and happy, and the familiar melody also instantly ignited the enthusiasm of the audience. They waved the rainbow light sticks carefully prepared by the foreign bookstore, and reviewed the first album “Jay Chou” released in 2000. Song from Jay.

“I can’t tell why, I became very active”, and then, a “Simple Love” caused the audience to sing along; the street Live show band asked the audience to guess the next song to be sung along the keyword “most romantic” At some point, some audience blurted out the correct answer “Garden Party”, and then the sweet singing came into the ears briskly.

That night, the Street Live show band not only sang Jay Chou’s classic old songs, Jay Chou’s new album song “Still Wandering”, “For Every Age Group”, “The Name of a Wine”, “Mojito”, and the ancient works ” Beauty as Frost”, “The Encounter of Youth of a Generation” and “Say Good or Not to Cry” also appeared in turn.

Halfway through the concert, the fiery game session was performed by listening to the accompaniment and recognizing the music. The Street Live show band played the prelude to Jay Chou’s songs randomly, and the audience raised their hands to answer, and many children born in their 10s also actively participated, making people say “Jay Chou’s charm is really great”.

The game is over and the concert continues. “The Promise of Dandelion”, “Rainbow”, “Qilixiang”, “Sunny Day” and “Rice Fragrance”, when Wang Zhan’s song came out, everyone was excited and started a chorus. A sea of ​​light, the climax part, the Street Live show band raised the microphone to the audience, and the audience was full of excitement.

Children came to the stage to dance for “Compendium of Materia Medica”

From “Jay” to “The Greatest Work”, with more than ten albums and hundreds of songs, “Jay Chou” can’t be sung in two hours. To this end, the Street Live show band arranged a song-ordering session for the audience, and the most lively scene of the night was when the audience sang “Compendium of Materia Medica”, and five children danced on the stage to perform the aerobics version of “Compendium of Materia Medica” , The combination of classic music and Internet celebrity exercises made the audience laugh and the singers applauded.

“Jay Chou’s songs are the accompaniment of our youth for the post-80s and 90s, and we never get tired of listening to them! No matter how hot the summer is, we are willing to get together with Jay Chou’s songs. Every song can be like a chorus. The tacit understanding of our age!” said Ms. Ye, a fan of Jimu News.

Xiaolu, who made a special trip to accompany her friends to the concert, doesn’t usually listen to Jay Chou’s songs, but she bluntly said, “The scene was so lively, the audience was so enthusiastic, and hearing everyone sang familiar songs, it seemed like the post-90s didn’t do anything in their hearts. Like a dream that is finished, the beauty of youth that belongs to them will always exist, I think it is incredible.”

Jimu News reporters saw at the scene that many fans brought their children to listen to their favorite songs. When the children sang “Listen to Mom” ​​with their parents and the Street Live show band with their tender voices, the warm atmosphere was moving. . Tang Fei couldn’t help laughing, “Jay Chou’s fans all grew up listening to their mother’s words.”

It is understood that this concert is held by the Foreign Language Bookstore Lianhe Street·Live show, which is the first “Concert in the Books” to appear in the Foreign Language Bookstore’s 2022 summer limited music season series. Next, the Foreign Language Bookstore will launch music with different themes one after another. In the special session, I hope to bring readers a different summer experience through a variety of cultural activities in the hot summer, and send the fragrance of books and coolness.