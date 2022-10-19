PARIS. The French writer Jean Teulé, author of Thunder flower, Crenom, Baudelaire! e The Suicide Shop died Tuesday at the age of 69 of cardiac arrest. The news of his disappearance was made known yesterday through a note from the publishing house of the novelist, the Mialet-Barrault editions. Teulé died in his house in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife greeted in a press release “a writer who is triple talent for comics, television and literature, who bequeaths us stories full of imagination and lucidity”, addressing their “heartfelt condolences. »To his partner, the actress Miou-Miou,« to his family, his relatives and his readers ».