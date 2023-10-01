The FRIENDS Experience at Aventura Mall: Step into the Iconic World of Friends

The FRIENDS Experience, an immersive event based on the beloved television series “Friends,” is set to arrive in Miami, Florida. Starting from October 27, 2023, to March 24, 2024, fans will have the opportunity to interact with settings and objects that replicate the characters’ iconic apartments and the Central Perk cafe at Aventura Mall. Hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, this event aims to transport visitors into the world of the hit series.

Since its debut in 1994, “Friends” has garnered a massive following and continued to captivate new generations through replays and streaming platforms. The popularity and cultural significance of the show make The FRIENDS Experience a highly anticipated event for fans in Miami.

Tickets for The FRIENDS Experience will go on sale starting September 28 at 10:00 am and will be priced from USD 27.50 plus tax. Attendees will also have the chance to explore the event with guided tours for groups of 6 to 10 people. Additionally, there will be an original store on-site, offering fans the opportunity to purchase merchandise related to the series.

Opening hours for the event vary based on different days of the week, excluding holidays like Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the event will be open from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with the last entry permitted at 7:00 pm. Fridays will have extended hours from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, allowing the last entry at 8:00 pm. On Saturdays, fans can visit from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Sundays, the event will be open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, with both days allowing the last entry at closing time.

With its blend of nostalgia and interactive experiences, The FRIENDS Experience at Aventura Mall is set to be a must-visit destination for fans of the iconic sitcom. Don’t miss out on the chance to step into the world of “Friends” and relive your favorite moments from the series.