The fate of the electric car continues to divide Europe. The so-called “no front” to block the sale of cars with petrol or diesel engines since 2035 (Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Portugal, Hungary and Germany) so strong until yesterday is starting to lose some beats. Despite Italy’s tough opposition with Deputy Prime Minister Salvini who repeats “a desirable postponement” every day. Adding that “the ecological transition must be accompanied, explained and financed. We ask that other types of new energy sources be added to the dossier, otherwise we would pass from dependence on Russian gas to that of battery elements of which the Chinese are rich”.

In reality, the one who could put everything right, giving the green light to the electric car from 2035 is Germany. His request? Being able to continue using synthetic fuels, eFuels, which would make it possible to extend the life (without harming the environment) to combustion engines. I expect that the European Union would be seriously considering.

On the other hand, the Germans and their extremely powerful automotive industry, Volkswagen in the lead, have already chosen the electric route. Indeed, the Wolfsburg group has just announced that it will invest 122 billion euros in the transition to electric cars and related products, equal to two thirds of the total investment over the next five years. The group will spend 68% of its €180 billion of total investments on these key technologies until 2027, an increase of 13% compared to the previous multi-year investment plan. This expense will be used in particular to build battery cell factories and to secure the raw materials needed to produce them.

Obviously it is not the only car manufacturer to have already chosen its own path. The electric car has now entered the industrial programs of almost all manufacturers for the next few years, most of which will be ready to abandon the old fuel engines already before the fateful 2035. Jaguar, for example, will already have a completely electric range, for the others, however, from 2030 the new era of zero emissions will begin. Therefore, going back at this point is really difficult, if not impossible. So? What is really happening in the European Parliament? What is the real goal of this wing stroke?

Beyond the absolutely legitimate reservations, such as the protection of the component industry with related jobs at risk and the possible dependence on China as regards rare earths, necessary for the manufacture of batteries, there is a question that weighs heavily , at least for manufacturers: i.e. the future Euro 7 standards which provide for a further cut in pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter, starting from 2025.

In practice, the houses, already engaged in the transition to electricity, are asked to make important investments to adapt to the new standards on engines destined to disappear. Not quite the pinnacle of political strategy, given the stakes. In short, someone will have to take a step back. Will there be an opening towards eFuels? Will the Euro 7 standards be revised? Likely. Although at this point, it’s best not to take anything for granted.