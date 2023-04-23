The full lineup of the movie “Legend” officially announces Tang Jili Jackie Chan’s tenth collaboration Zhang Yixing Nazha Li Zhiting assembled-International Online

Official announcement of the full lineup of the movie “Legend” Tang Jili Jackie Chan’s tenth collaboration Zhang Yixing Nazha Li Zhiting assembled

A few days ago, the movie “Legend”, which is currently being filmed, was unveiled at the 13th Beijing International Film Festival and released its first concept poster. The film is due to Dong as the producer and chief producer, written and directed by Tang Jili, starring Jackie Chan, Zhang Yixing, Nazha, and Li Zhiting, with special starring Li Chen, special guest starring Peng Xiaoran, and special starring Zheng Yecheng.

The main creator of the film “Legend” appeared on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival

In 2005, the fantasy action masterpiece “Mythology” directed by Tang Jili and starring Jackie Chan ignited a movie-watching frenzy as soon as it was released.

As a continuation of the story of “Myth”, “Legend” has been fully upgraded in terms of production scale and the story structure of the intersection of ancient and modern. The film tells the story of an archaeologist, Professor Chen, who discovered that the texture of the cultural relics brought by his student Wang Jing is very similar to the jade pendant brought by the woman Mengyun in his dream. Somewhere, he felt that the two must be related, and with all the questions, he and the expedition team embarked on a fantastic adventure. But as the investigation deepened, everyone came to the temple under the glacier. When the professor saw Mengyun on the ice bed, everything became so real and nothingness again, and all the answers could only wait for Mengyun’s awakening.

Movie “Legend” Concept Poster

The shooting of “Legend” is also the 10th cooperation between Tang Jili and Jackie Chan after classic international action blockbusters such as the “Police Story” series and “Red Fan District”. The script of “Legend” has been polished for 10 years, and just in this special season, the “perfect” cooperation agreement between the two was facilitated. It is understood that in order to present realistic scenes of yellow sand deserts and glaciers and snowy seas in the film, director Tang Jili introduced the latest AI technology to connect dreams and reality. However, the special effects technology will not affect the crew’s “truth-seeking” action scenes. “Legend” will continue the adventure action movie style of Tang Jili and Jackie Chan, and will have new attempts at the same time.