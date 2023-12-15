“The Furious Tide” Premieres in Beijing with Star-Studded Cast led by Nick Cheung

**The Tide Rises at Beijing Premiere With Star-Studded Cast**

The highly-anticipated premiere of the movie “The Tide” took place in Beijing on December 14, drawing a star-studded cast and a full house of eager viewers. Directed, written, and starring Ma Yuke, the purely domestic dark reality revenge action film has already earned positive reviews from industry insiders and critics.

The premiere was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Huang Jianxin, Wang Jing, Guo Fan, Wang Zhonglei, and Gao Qunshu, who all praised the film for its ruthless and exciting narrative. The audience was equally impressed, with many expressing admiration for the film’s hearty fighting scenes and surprising storyline.

Lead actor Nick Cheung expressed his passion for the project, stating, “When I had a bloody fight with my enemy in the end, the passionate feeling was very burning.” Co-star Ethan Ruan revealed the emotional depth of his character, while Wang Dalu hinted at the possibility of a prequel to further explore the backstory of his role.

“The Tide” has also garnered professional recognition for its unique narrative and strong sense of reality. Director Huang Jianxin praised the film’s complex emotional system, while director Guo Fan commented on its particularly sharp style. Director Lu Yang was especially impressed by the use of handheld cameras in the movie.

The atmosphere at the premiere was lively, with senior directors and actors exchanging views and expressing their support for Chinese cinema. Director Ma Yuke expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and pledged to continue producing high-quality films for the audience.

As the film prepares for a nationwide release on December 16, it promises to provide audiences with an adrenaline-fueled experience and a journey of resolving hatred. “The Tide” is poised to be a major hit, offering both an audio-visual feast and a powerful emotional impact.

