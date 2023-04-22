Home » The fusion of sound, light and painting art “waking up” painting appeared in Jingshan Bamboo Tea Academy-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

The fusion of sound, light and painting art “waking up” painting appeared in Jingshan Bamboo Tea Academy-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

The fusion of sound, light and painting art “waking up” painting appeared in Jingshanzhu Tea Academy

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-23 06:41

Hangzhou Daily News On April 22, Hangzhou Jingshan Bamboo Tea Academy “Wake Up” art space opened. Ding Maolu, Ge Baodong and many other celebrities in the literary and art circles attended this art feast.

At the scene of the event, Xia Kejun, a professor of the School of Arts of Renmin University of China and a literary critic, Qiu Hao and Qiu Yue, directors of the Chinese Painting Society, respectively made “The Artist’s Creation Process and Analysis of Works”, “Contemporary Expression of Art and Life”, “Contemporary Art The commercial value of works” keynote speech.

The “Wake Up” art space is a life culture and art space built by Hangzhou Jingshan Bamboo Tea Garden. The ten “Wake Up” paintings that integrate Chinese and Western styles were completed by painters Qiu Hao and Qiu Yue in two years. “Wake Up” is a combination of traditional Chinese screen paintings on silk and Western murals, which can be viewed from both sides, and achieve a three-dimensional effect with one canvas. Under the visual effects of sound, light, and electricity, and the lights flickering, there is never an end to the pink Penrose staircase, greedy octopus, golden corn, and the “Fu Lu” that Chinese people pursue all their lives. Life is happy and dying”, and “sages” whose gender cannot be identified are presented one by one… The ten paintings push forward the various difficulties and temptations of life layer by layer, reminding the world to see their nature clearly and make life more profound.

See also  Lorenzo Mondo was my father, and he had the big hands of someone who knows how to touch the earth

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Reporter Chen Youwang Editor: Wang Hao

You may also like

The owner of a Chinese supermarket killed a...

“Metal Slug Awakening” character weapon recommendation to see...

Cristina Kirchner will lead an act in La...

Calling for professionalism, actors can’t use dubbing frequently...

They are searching intensely for a woman who...

Opposite views of the ramen rage in Córdoba:...

They closed an optician in Puerto Madero: it...

González Barral surprised the candidates in the Pro...

ASTRO Wenbin held a private funeral today, a...

Felo Lábaque: Athens has no resources, it has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy