In every war dreams of glory are destined to shatter in the waste of human lives; There are those who die and those who survive, those who lose and those who gain, rhetoric aside. Usually it is the old who declare war and the young who die: these are the words of Herbert Hoover, American president in difficult years, from 1929 to 1933. But there are also those who yearn for war, pursue it (only to change their minds).

Heroism, courage, fear, cowardice, lies, uselessness, nonsense: there is all this in Stephen Crane, a first-rate North American writer, who died on June 5, 1900, at the dawn of the new century, at the age of just twenty-eight. . Even though he didn’t fight it (he was born six years after his death) he was able to understand like no other the civil war that tore his country apart between 1861 and 1865, telling it as if it had really been on those battlefields.

In his 1895 masterpiece, The red mark of courage, one of the key books not only on the Civil War but on the war tout court, Crane unveils all rhetoric by capturing the meaning and contradictions of every military solution. It was he himself who defined his novel “a psychological picture of fear”.

Stephen Crane

A reckless life

A reckless life, that of Crane, consumed between excesses, hasty escapes, mountains of debts, brothels, extreme lucidity and passion for writing, for which he was willing to give up everything. forgotten for decades, before being rediscovered starting in the 1950s. Conrad, who was a friend, considered him a “seer with a gift for extracting meaning from the surface of things.” Hemingway defined The red mark of courage “one of the most beautiful books in our literature”.

Paul Auster

Author of essays, short stories, novels, articles and journalistic reports, he was a correspondent in various theaters of war (Greco-Turkish war, 1897, Spanish-American war, 1898). Today another great writer pays homage to him, Paul Auster (above all The New York Trilogy), who at the end of two years of intense research has dedicated a substantial biography to him, Boy on fire (Einaudi, translation by Cristiana Mennella, pp. 940, 24 euros), also with the declared aim of removing him from the corner of the academies, of the specialists, in which he has been relegated for too many years.