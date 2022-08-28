In times of digital supremacy, even the way to open the car is no longer the same. Now most of the time it is done with the smartphone, while special cards or electronic bracelets are ousting the use of the good old key. But opening the door of your car with a chip under the skin belonged only to the repertoire of science fiction films. At least until the US company Vivokey, which produces chips covered with biocompatible membranes for the most diverse uses, decided to test this practice on 100 electric car owners in the United States. The first to have a chip transplanted under the skin in order to easily open his Tesla Model 3 is 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly. Brandon has had two chips installed in the palm of his right hand: one to store sensitive data and his cryptocurrency wallet, the other to unlock his Tesla. These chips under the skin are implanted in the palm of the hand with a syringe and are totally invisible on the outside. Shortly after implantation, the chip is encapsulated under the skin without affecting the movement of the hand and without causing side effects. The chip, which allows you to open the doors and turn on the electric motor of the car, costs $ 300, to which you have to add another 100 for insertion under the skin. Additionally, Vivokey’s chips are remotely upgradeable, just like OTA downloads for electric cars. The company has its own app store where it is possible to add or improve the functions of the chips, purchasing services for both the automotive world and other sectors. The microchips under the skin, the same used in Italy for dogs, work with a radio frequency through which a reader is able to communicate, dialogue and exchange information. A technology commonly used for identifying and / or storing information relating to objects, animals and now even people. Will this be the future that awaits us?