The future King of Jordan marries his Saudi girlfriend on a day of partying in Amman

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s future king and a Saudi architect with ties to her country’s royal family will marry Thursday in a palatial ceremony that introduces the heir to the throne to the world and emphasizes continuity in an Arab nation. praised for its long-term stability.

Hours before the expected wedding between Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif, the Jordanian state media announced the arrival of Princes William and Catherine of England, which had been kept secret, to attend the wedding that will begin in the afternoon.

The nuptials between the 28-year-old heir to the Jordanian throne and Alseif, 29, bolster the succession in the royal family, refresh its image after a palace dispute and could help resource-poor Jordan forge a strategic link with its oil-rich neighbor Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday morning, Saudi wedding guests and tourists — the men in white robes and the women in brightly colored abayas — strolled through the elegant marble lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman. Noura Al Sudairi, an aunt of the bride, wore sports clothes and shoes on her way to breakfast.

“We are all very excited, very happy for this union,” he said. “Of course, it is a beautiful thing for our families and for the relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.”

Excitement over the wedding, the biggest event for the royal family in years, has been building in the capital Amman, where banners congratulating Hussein and his beaming bride adorn buses and streets. Shops competed for the best selection of commemorative items. Royal experts were speculating about the designer Alseif would choose for his dress, which is still an official secret.

Nancy Tirana, a 28-year-old trainee lawyer, said she has spent the past week analyzing Alseif’s every move and outfit.

“She is so beautiful, so elegant and with her body language she makes it clear how much she loves the queen,” he said, referring to Hussein’s glamorous mother, Rania. “I feel like all of Jordan is getting married,” Tirana said as she ate mansaf, the national dish based on suckling lamb and rice, before attending a wedding-themed concert.

Jordan’s 11 million people have watched the young crown prince rise to prominence in recent years, increasingly accompanying his father, King Abdullah II, in public appearances. Hussein graduated from Georgetown University, enlisted in the military and gained some global recognition speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. His wedding, according to experts, is the next rite of maturity for him.

“It is not just a marriage, it is the presentation of the future king of Jordan,” said political analyst Amer Sabaileh. “The question of the crown prince is closed.”

The link could also bring a brief moment of relief for people in difficult economic times, with persistent youth unemployment and a failing economy.

Palace officials have turned the event, which falls a week after the country’s 77th anniversary, into something of a public relations campaign. Combining tradition and modernity, the royal family introduced a hashtag for the wedding — #Celebrating Al Hussein — and the ubiquitous logo that fuses the couple’s initials with the Arabic words “We Celebrate.”

The kingdom declared Thursday a holiday so that post-wedding crowds could turn out to greet the couple’s entourage of red Land Rovers — a nod to the traditional procession of red-cloaked horsemen from the reign of the country’s founder. King Abdullah I. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the free concerts and other cultural events. Giant screens have been installed throughout the country to follow the act.