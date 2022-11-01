The Future Life Festival once again ushered in a heavy recommendation officer not only to have a “spiritual light”, but also to have a “spiritual evening” in his heart

As the highlight of this year’s Future Life Festival, the appearance of virtual experience officer Lingguang has attracted the attention of many people. This little boy who looks like Jay Chou and has a more cyberpunk style will appear in the main venue of the Future Life Festival in various forms. Some will make you fall in love with them, some will make you unable to resist taking pictures, and some will be your virtual guide in the Metaverse, which is sincerely produced by Urban Express.

And that doesn’t include the virtual digital human Lingxi, which debuted on this year’s Qixi Festival. She will also perform the beautiful Jiangnan dance at the Future Life Festival as the national culture discovery officer.

And that’s just a part of this year’s Future of Life festival embracing the “metaverse”. As long as you pay attention, the Future Life Festival site provides multiple entrances to the metaverse world, which may be a pair of small glasses, or you may simply pick up a mobile phone and scan it. There is also a chance to get an entry from the China Academy of Art. Impressive digital avatars designed by young artists…

Lingguang joins hands with Lingxi, the recommendation officer of this Future Life Festival is not simple

These days, your circle of friends must have been swiped by a cute boy wearing a red sweater. This is the virtual experience officer of this year’s future life “Emperor”, a boy with a serious curiosity, who frequently wanders in the past, between the present and the future.

Recently, he is indeed a little busy, drinking coffee with a cup, while sighing that “the robot does not need too much coffee candy”; after a while, he ran to PK with AR glasses to see who is more cool; sometimes he picked up the microphone to play Play the guitar to give everyone a preview of the band’s finals in Hangzhou; he will also say deeply: “Good thinking is always worthy of being known by more people.”

At the Future Life Festival, we specially prepared 1,000 dolls of Emmanuel and 1,000 canvas bags printed with the image of Emmanuel. As long as the stamps from 20 check-in points are collected on the spot, they can be exchanged, limited supply every day, first come first served .

In addition, Lingxi, a virtual character of the same “Ling” generation as Lingguang, will also come to the Future Life Festival site, the first virtual digital human Lingxi carefully created by Thinku Media. In the performance area, the dancers will be equipped with professional motion capture equipment. Real-time drive Lingxi to perform the beautiful Jiangnan dance.

As a “national style culture discovery officer”, Lingxi likes to explore and share the national style life aesthetics, pass the core of traditional culture to more people in a younger way, and show the attitude of the new Chinese youth. You can also have a dialogue and interaction in the exhibition area to learn about a more colorful national style and fantasy world.

Two different AR glasses

Wear it for direct access to the Metaverse entrance

Last year, Facebook brought the concept of a “metaverse” to the public for the first time. VR and AR are recognized as two major entrances to the metaverse world, the latter of which ushered in a complete explosion this year. A number of domestic manufacturers, including Rokid, Honeycomb Technology, and Nreal, have launched consumer-grade AR glasses.

At this year’s Future Life Festival, Rokid will bring natural museums across the country to the scene, put on a pair of small AR glasses, scan the animal photos on the scene, and give children a wonderful virtual reality science experience: For example, if there are dinosaurs haunting the scene of the Future Life Festival, when you turn your head, there may be a national treasure giant panda who is naive and chewing on bamboo to greet you…

The fun doesn’t stop there. Children of all ages can even play an AR Mario Kart on the spot. Wearing glasses, the runway on the ground will immediately transform into a level in front of you. The 3D version of Mario Kart is real and exciting.

This year’s Future Life Festival, there are two hardware entrances to the metaverse, one is glasses, the other is glasses.

In addition to Rokid, an old friend of the Future Life Festival, another new friend is Honeycomb Technology, the “producer” of the recently launched glasses camera. They all brought the latest AR glasses, allowing everyone to experience the future immersive experience on the spot. cool life.

Honeycomb Technology is a cutting-edge force in AR glasses, but the founding team, backed by Xiaomi, chose a different route from the very beginning. Their glasses camera can be called a “first-perspective shooting artifact”, which can liberate everyone’s hands.

The function is also very powerful. It can quickly capture pictures in seconds. What you see is what you get. The built-in “Little Love Translator” makes you become an English master, and it is known as “the little encyclopedia in front of you”, which can intelligently identify the names of animals and plants, and has Shooting, real-time translation to text and other functions. If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, you can also wear it to measure your combat stats and relive the joy of childhood.