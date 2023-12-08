The future of Television in the digital transition stops in Milan

The digital transformation is profoundly influencing thetelevision industry, bringing changes in business models, technologies and consumption habits. How does television adapt to the digital society of today and tomorrow? What is the future of television DTT? What will be the role of streaming television? And how will the television market evolve considering the impact of social network? Will patterns of vertical integration or disintegration emerge? Will there be consolidation in the industry? What will be the future role of public service broadcasting?

These are just some of the questions that we will try to answer next Tuesday, in the Egea Library room of the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University, in an important conference organized by Astridthe Foundation dedicated to innovation and research in the media field.

The event will focus on the theme «The future of television in the digital transition» on the occasion of the publication of the book Astrid, The television of the future. The prospects of the television market in the digital transitionedited by Fernando Bruno, Vincenzo Lobianco, Antonio Perrucci and August Preta and published by Il Mulino in 2023.

Astrid’s President, Franco Bassanini, will introduce the conference, outlining the context and importance of digital evolution in the world of television. The talks will be given by industry experts, including Francesco Siliato, co-author of the book and partner of Studio Frasi, as well as former professor of Sociology of cultural and communicative processes and Media Culture at the Polytechnic of Milan. Other notable speakers include Angelo Cardaniprofessor at Bocconi University and former President of AGCOM, e Raffaele Pastoregeneral director of UPA.

A panel of experts will discuss the prospects and changes in the television landscape during this digital transition phase. Among the participants there will be Alessandro AraimoManaging Director di Warner Bros. Discovery Italy & Iberia; Roberto Bassodirettore External Affairs and Sustainability di Wind 3; Federico Di Chiodirector of Strategic Marketing of Mediaset and CEO of La 7, Francesco Giorginodirector of the RAI Research Office; Luana LavecchiaPublic Policy and Government Relations Manager di TikTok e Marco RobbiatiHead of Media Intelligence & Market Insights di OMG (Omnicom Media Group).

The moderation of the event will be entrusted to Andrea Biondijournalist of Il Sole 24 Ore, while the conclusions will be edited by Michele Polofull professor of Economics and ENI Chair in Energy Markets at Bocconi University.

The event will also be accessible via Zoom and live streaming on the Astrid Foundation YouTube Channel. The details for participating via Zoom will be communicated to registrants in the next few days. Interested members and subscribers they can register by clicking here.

A meeting that promises to offer an in-depth and stimulating analysis on the future of television, focusing on the transformations underway in the context of the growing digitalisation of the sector. An unmissable event for those who want to understand the challenges and opportunities that the digital transition presents for the world of television.

