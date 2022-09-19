Home Entertainment The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama-Qianlong.com.cn
Entertainment

The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama-Qianlong.com.cn

by admin
The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama

On the evening of September 16, the Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and undertaken by Fuzhou Film Festival Co., Ltd., came to a successful conclusion.

Old, middle-aged and young actors gather to share the moment of honor

The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival is star-studded, gathering authoritative producers, directors, screenwriters and excellent actors in the industry. At the same time, many influential media gathered at the scene to witness the moment of honor.

The light and shadow of the starlight scene complemented each other, and all the guests attended the ceremony. Actors Niu Ben, Wang Yaoqing, An Yuexi and Ren Tianye appeared on the red carpet in turn. Then, the grand ceremony officially kicked off with a spectacular and shocking performance.

Various awards announced, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama

This year’s ceremony invited You Xiaogang, president of the China TV Drama Production Industry Association, to serve as the chairman of the jury, and a jury team composed of many outstanding directors and screenwriters in the industry. A total of 25 honors were awarded through the selection of the jury.

Actor An Yuexi won the “Best Drama Actress” award for her outstanding performance in the role of Shi Shuilian in the TV series “Red Flag Canal”. An Yuexi said in her acceptance speech: “I am very honored to receive this award, and I am very grateful to the organizer and the organizing committee for their affirmation. Thanks to the director Kang Ning and the creators of “Red Flag Canal” for the first time in Linzhou. The shock when I arrived at the Red Flag Canal is still vivid in my mind. The future is far away, and I hope that I can walk more steadily and for a longer time on the road as an actor. Act well and bring good works to everyone.”

See also  Eco Bio Boutique, from a small herbalist to a sustainable beauty tech company

It is reported that the TV series “This Peace of Mind is My Hometown” starring An Yuexi has been successfully completed. And her special invited drama “Start Here” is expected to meet you in the near future, looking forward to her new role.

You may also like

Relics, rallies, awards: the Italy of eternal fascism

Hua Chenyu’s first live concert officially announced that...

Apple encountered the dilemma of “bad actors”: 800...

Into the PUMA x JJJJound Shanghai concept space...

Take a Closer Look at the Jacquemus x...

Artist Ivy Haldeman “Pictures for Use and Pleasure”

After a lapse of 35 years, the people...

KARA returns to release a new album after...

Concentrate on moving forward to create a “peak”...

Why Vietnamese pop songs have become a hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy