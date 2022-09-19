Home Entertainment The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama_TOM Entertainment
The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama

The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival ended, An Yuexi won the best actress in the drama

On the evening of September 16, the Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and undertaken by Fuzhou Film Festival Co., Ltd., came to a successful conclusion.

Old, middle-aged and young actors gather to share the moment of honor

The Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Festival is star-studded, gathering authoritative producers, directors, screenwriters and excellent actors in the industry. At the same time, many influential media gathered at the scene to witness the moment of honor.




The light and shadow of the starlight scene complemented each other, and all the guests attended the ceremony. Actors Niu Ben, Wang Yaoqing, An Yuexi and Ren Tianye appeared on the red carpet in turn. Then, the grand ceremony officially kicked off with a spectacular and shocking performance.

The awards were announced,An Yuexi won the Best Actress in a Drama Series

This year’s ceremony invited You Xiaogang, president of the China TV Drama Production Industry Association, to serve as the chairman of the jury, and a jury team composed of many outstanding directors and screenwriters in the industry. A total of 25 honors were awarded through the selection of the jury.


Actor An Yuexi won the “Best Drama Actress” award for her outstanding performance in the role of Shi Shuilian in the TV series “Red Flag Canal”. An Yuexi said in her acceptance speech: “I am very honored to receive this award, and I am very grateful to the organizer and the organizing committee for their affirmation. Thanks to the director Kang Ning and the creators of “Red Flag Canal” for the first time in Linzhou. The shock when I arrived at the Red Flag Canal is still vivid in my mind. The future is far away, and I hope that I can walk more steadily and for a longer time on the road as an actor. Act well and bring good works to everyone.”

It is reported that the TV series “This Peace of Mind is My Hometown” starring An Yuexi has been successfully completed. And her special invited drama “Start Here” is expected to meet you soon, looking forward to her new role.

