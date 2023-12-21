The Gallery of Writing opens at the Egyptian Museum

From tomorrow 22 December the Egyptian Museum of Turin will reveal a new piece of its soul to visitors: a route that will wind through the thousand square meters of the Writing Gallery, set up on the third floor, which houses 248 artefacts, for a journey in 10 sections to the origins of the writings of the ancient Egyptian civilisation, going back four thousand years.

A novelty that paves the way for celebrations that will last throughout 2024, when the Bicentenary will be celebrated of the birth of the center in via Accademia delle Scienze. Also strengthened by the results obtained this year, during which the one million visitor mark was exceeded. In the new Gallery the spotlight ends not only the hieroglyphics and the adventure that led to their decipherment, but also the hieratic, the demotic and the Coptic. The project was curated by Paolo Marini, Federico Poole and Susanne Toepfer, the latter responsible for the Museum’s Papyrus Library which houses over 800 manuscripts and more than 23 thousand papyrus fragments.

Documents that are also told by multimedia stations, some interactive, created thanks to the support of the Consulta for the Valorization of Artistic and Cultural Heritage of Turin. «Thanks to the attentive patronage of Consulta, with the Gallery of Writing we propose a sort of museum within the museum, with which we intend to reunite the threads of the story of one of the innovations that has never stopped having an influence on humanity – explains the president of the Egyptian Museum, Evelina Christillin – Could artificial intelligence in fact exist without writing?

Before papyrus, Egyptian writing came to us through vase labels, sculpted temple walls, tombs or statues. This is the case of the limestone Cartouche, dated between 1353 and 1336 BC, which opens the new Gallery. Carved on a gigantic block, the hieroglyphs take on an almost sacred value and the name of the divinity Aten, reported in the cartouche, spans the millennia to reach the present day intact.

Also on display in the collection is one of the first known meaningful sentences, contained on the fragment of a monument of Pharaoh Djoser, dated between 2592 and 2566 BC and which came to light in Heliopolis in the last century.

«Text and image are complementary and allow us to get closer to understanding 4000 years of ancient Egyptian history – says the director of Egizio, Christian Greco – How and why writing developed, what role it had in the formation of the state in all its articulations and in the development of religious discourse and the complex funerary cosmography? These are some of the questions we try to answer.”

The variety of texts is represented by the room in which 35 ancient papyri are collected, for a total length of 40 metres, some of which are exhibited for the first time and visible to the public.

