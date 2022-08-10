You might be shocked to learn that gambling has a long history that goes back to the pre-written Palaeolithic era. The oldest records of gambling come from Mesopotamia and China about 3000 BCE, where betting on animals was a common hobby.

Of course, much has changed since these days, and even casino operators in the year 2000 couldn’t predict the global impact online gambling would have on the world and its economy.

The gambling industry certainly has evolved in the past years and with that, stricter laws have been enforced to regulate the market. Many jurisdictions either completely ban gambling or control it heavily. So what are the main reasons for creating these stringent regulations?

There are multiple reasons, but the top three to consider are:

to fight illegal gambling,

to prevent minors from gambling,

and to tackle gambling addiction.

What steps can a Gambling Authority take to ensure these issues are under control? We’ll take a look at several regulated markets around Europe and discuss what the regulating bodies have done to protect their players.

Online Gambling Restrictions for European Operators

One of the main ways to prevent gambling amongst minors is to restrict their exposure to it. This means regulating gambling advertisements in Europe.

Preventing Exposure

Various countries have responded to problem gambling by banning gambling advertising or issuing adverts during specific daily increments. This works to also prevent exposure to gambling for children and young adults.

Such is the case in Belarus, where advertising is prohibited on TV and radio from 7 AM to 10 PM, in educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and cultural and sports venues, as well as in mass media that apply to minors or that cover the topics of ecology, education, and healthcare. It is prohibited to advertise any gambling on children’s toys, as well.

In Germany, advertising is mostly prohibited. Advertising for gambling is not allowed on television or the internet. However, operators of lotteries, sports, and horserace betting can request authorization from the Federal Republic of Germany’s Gambling Authority to advertise on television and the internet. It is against the law to advertise sports betting before or during live TV broadcasts of athletic events and it is prohibited for gambling enterprises to advertise their games inside.

Preventing Access to Minors

So far so good, but how does Europe prevent minors’ access to online gambling websites? In July 2021, Germany took a more aggressive position in favour of child safety. Online gaming and betting companies must now make sure they have the required precautions and limitations in place to stop minors from accessing their platforms.

Meanwhile, France established a new regulatory body – l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), now acting as a gambling authority overseeing all forms of gambling in the country, whether that’s horse racing betting, lottery or online gambling. Previously, it was solely the online gambling market that was regulated by the Gambling Authority of France.

Up until now, the norm has been to create a pop-up screen on various online gambling websites, asking the visitor to confirm they are old enough to legally gamble in the country. You can understand how easily this can be bypassed by a curious child.

Many experts suggest the current age restrictions should request several identification documents upon registering at an online casino, in order to prove that the website visitor can legally partake in gambling activities.

Such documents include uploading a valid ID or passport, as well as taking a selfie which is then compared to the photo issued on the identification document. This will definitely be a huge step in age verification practices and can prove an effective way to prevent children from gambling.

Many online gambling websites outside of Europe are requesting other documents for verification purposes, which brings us to the topic of illegal gambling. Many players sign up to online gambling websites without doing even a small background check with the provider. Gambling at an online site that isn’t regulated and doesn’t have an active license can create a hot ground for terrorist activities.

Not only does the illegal site have your legal documents (in most cases), such as ID, bank statement and credit card information, but it can also use them for fraudulent activities. Online gamblers from the various EU Member States that are served by illegal gambling do not use 128-bit SSL protection on their site, effectively exposing their private information to cyber-attacks.



Those playing at illegal gambling sites are posing a threat to the legally operating gambling firms that hold valid licenses and authorizations, as well as the significant, long-term economic and social contributions they make to EU member states.

Since there is no reciprocal recognition of national licenses in the gambling industry inside the EU and no requirement for industry-specific EU legislation in that area, these actions are unlawful and harmful to consumers and public finances.

The Dangers of Gambling at Unlicensed and Unregulated Online Gambling Sites

Currently, as consumers and online gambling site members, we have to do the research ourselves and try to distinguish credible sites from unlicensed ones. It’s important to remember those illegal operators:

Disregard the laws and rules established by the national regulators of the EU Member States where they offer their services

Make it nearly impossible to safeguard consumers, especially those who are vulnerable, from the dangers of overconsumption.

Can hasten the rise of social issues and criminality; and poses a significant obstacle in the battle against money laundering.

Often do not contribute to the national economy where their players are situated and do not support any charitable organizations or the public welfare.

With this in mind, how does one make sure they are gambling at a legal and licensed European online gaming site?

To start, it’s important to know that different countries and even regions may apply different gambling laws. National courts are individually responsible for solving disputes in each country, but there is one main law – the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirement, which implies that each player must be authenticated before signing up for a gambling website. To add, in order to reduce the danger of money laundering and other crimes, the Anti-Money Laundering Directive mandates that gaming operators conduct risk-based assessments on every player.

What can you do to ensure you are gambling at a legal site? Here are several steps you can take to complete this verification:

Does the site have its legal license displayed on its site?

If so, what gambling authority issued it? Can you find the site on their official records?

What is the operator doing to ensure players are gambling responsibly?

Is there active customer service on the site?

Look up the gambling website on the blacklist of illegal operators in your respective country.

Is the operator conforming to the KYC law?

The EU online gambling market is expanding at a rate of roughly 10% yearly, and in 2022, the EU gaming industry’s total gaming income is anticipated to reach €29.3 billion (according to EGBA). It is expected that more and more nations will relax laws to permit internet gaming.

You now have a solid understanding of the steps you can take to have a safe experience gambling online, but should you come across any issues or have any concerns about the gambling industry and its laws we recommend you speak to an expert (such as a lawyer), or learn about the significant differences between regulators in various countries at the European Gaming & Betting Association’s official site.

