The Ganassini Institute is growing, from Spain to China

«The unstable international context is not favourable, but we are not used to stopping and we will continue to develop our brands both in Italy and abroad in 2024. We are increasingly putting health needs at the center of our projects, expanding collaborations with doctors and pharmacists.” Giuseppe Ganassini, CEO of Istituto Ganassini is optimistic about the future of the family dermocosmetics group which will close the year with a turnover of over 230 million euros, an increase of 10% compared to 2022. Research is the engine of development . «The world is full of good products, but it is not easy to find products really designed to solve a problem – explains the CEO -. As my great-grandfather, founder of the Ganassini Institute, said, identify a problem and find an effective solution.”

The group is also growing abroad. «We are leaders in Spain – says Ganassini –. We have also just defined a three-year partnership with the women’s football and basketball teams of FC Barcelona with the common goal of promoting sport by putting women at the centre. By virtue of this collaboration, Rilastil has become the global partner of these two club groups and, exclusively, the “official partner for skin care and sun protection”. We also have a good base in China with which we cover a good part of the Asian market. We have consolidated partners in the Middle East and have been consolidating South America for two or three years. The next step will be the opening of branches, starting from Portugal, Morocco and the Czech Republic.”

Sustainability and ethics have always guided development plans. «This year, Istituto Ganassini published its first Sustainability Report – concludes the CEO – and developed a Code of Conduct for suppliers and a Code of Ethics that guides the work of all the group’s collaborators. We work to contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, with particular attention to the protection of biodiversity, but above all our foundation cares about helping both local communities and those in the most needy countries.”