Founded in 2018, the global salon fragrance and smell museum “Song of White” created by local culture is a communication space that integrates multi-sensory experiences. A few days ago, the brand new store of White Song officially settled in Shanghai, building a “special garden” in the space of PRO101.

PRO101 is a fashionable home furnishing shop created by 101+ and drivepro. It is located in Shenyu on the Suzhou River in Shanghai. The design studio MHPD renovated a historic heritage building built in the early 1930s. On the basis of retaining the original wall and top surface, stone was added as a new “bearing body” and metal pillars to construct a new spatial structure. The entire space will focus on experience and exhibition, combining design furniture, art collections, and lifestyle products.

The Song of White The Garden

PRO101, Building 8, Shenyu, Suhewan Vientiane World, No. 100 Fujian North Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai