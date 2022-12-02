Home Entertainment The gardening sandbox game “Garden Life” is available on Steam today and supports Simplified Chinese
On December 2, the gardening sandbox game “Garden Life” developed by the Austrian developer stillalive studios was officially launched on the Steam platform today. The game release time is to be determined.Support Simplified Chinese

Players can plant, cultivate, decorate and manage their own garden in a beautiful environment, use their imagination to create a dream garden, and don’t have to suffer from red spiders, little black flies, black mold, etc. in real life. The development team adopted simulation technologies such as automatic generation and high visualization,No plants are exactly the same in the game as in real life

　　game introduction:

Use proper gardening skills and your own creativity to bring a barren field back to life and experience the joy and peace that growing flowers and plants can bring you.

　　do it yourself – There is no silver bullet in Garden Life: only with good care, the right tools and the right gardening skills will your plants thrive!

　　Design the garden of your dreams —— You can use the plot placement tool without grid restrictions, choose your favorite seeds at will, and use various decorative elements to make the garden you designed yourself more vibrant. With procedural growth simulation technology developed exclusively for Garden Life, each plant adapts to its environment to take on a unique appearance.

　　Nurture every plant and tree in your garden —— Carefully observe the needs of each seedling, and ensure that they can thrive through meticulous care; water, fertilize, and prune your plants to maintain their natural beauty so that they can grow healthy and healthy.

　　Discover a variety of species ——Create beautiful varieties, fully explore the potential of each plant, and give full play to your creativity.

　　Meet all kinds of people ——Help the cheerful and friendly neighbors by completing the gardening tasks they give you, and get new plant types, tools and decorations from them as rewards.

　　relax ——After a busy day, you may wish to enter this beautiful world of healing, enjoy the relaxed and pleasant audio-visual atmosphere in your own garden, and relax your tense nerves.

