“We want to give a resonance to those stories that otherwise would not have had it”: this is how Stefano Viganò, CEO of Garmin Italia, tells the essence of the Garmin Beat Yesterday Awards. Now in its seventh year, this recognition created by the Italian branch of the American brand that produces smartwatches and wearables with GPS technology rewards small large businesses created by ordinary people. The 2022 award ceremony was held in Milan, at Villa Necchi Campiglio.

In the face of over a thousand nominations, five awards were presented. The first, delivered by the Olympic champion of the 20 km walk in Tokyo 2020, Antonella Palmisano, went to Laura Broglio for her ability to combine the work of a truck driver with that of a mother and writer. The second was received by Cristina Nuti from the hands of the singer Ghemon for having found in practicing triathlon the strength to look beyond after a series of really important life challenges: she was the first Italian suffering from multiple sclerosis to reach the end of an Ironman. Another Olympic champion, the cyclist Elia Viviani, awarded Davide Pesce, the son of a mechanic who had the dream of racing with Luna Rossa: after some injuries he was forced to give up, but he still managed to join the team as hydraulics manager.

The great climber Simone Moro rewarded Marcello Villani who began to develop a passion for the mountains by first practicing trail running and then climbing a 7,000m peak. The former cyclist Marco Villa and the hour record holder Filippo Ganna presented the prize in memory of the cycling legend Felice Gimondi to Sabrina Schillaci who, after a serious accident to her husband, without ever letting him lack her support, managed to become an ultracyclist athlete and a professional trainer.

Finally, the winner of the 2014 Tour de France Vincenzo Nibali joined the CEO of Garmin Italia in delivering a special prize to Dr. Oreste Grillini of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and president of Eurobreast Italy ETS for his commitment to breast cancer research. «We do many things: we participate in an impressive number of events, we support organisations, we follow projects and, certainly not least, we study innovative solutions every day to make the lives of those who choose to rely on us healthier and more balanced. The Beat Yesterday Awards are the best way to say goodbye to the year that ends. I am honored to be able to reward these extraordinary stories», concludes Viganò.