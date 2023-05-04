The gas rate rises between 10 and 33% in the area: look at the variations

The cold of winter has arrived in the area and with it comes not only a new gas service fee increase natural by networks that will go from 10 to 33% depending on the area and type of usersbut also the last stage of the segmentation that will make the households that remained in group 1 lose all the subsidies.

In the case of the removal of subsidiesit was ratified by the national government and will cause all users who remained in Group 1, either due to their high income or because they did not register in the Registry of Access to Energy Subsidies (RASE), lose the last part of State contributions that they still had.

At the national level of the 9,200,000 users of natural gas through networks, 3,400,000 remained in this Group 1 and they will be the ones As of the consumption of this month of May, they no longer have subsidies in their rates.

Added to this reduction is the recent increment that from the National Gas Regulatory Entity (Enargas) was provided for one of the major components of the gas service bills, which is the transportation and distribution (VAD).

Although the national government indicated that the final impact on service bills will be 25% on average for the country, the good news is that for part of the region the rise will be less, although not for everyone.

The increases will be more noticeable in the users that make up Group 2 of the segmentation, the segment with fewer resources, since the subsidies they have cover the cost of energy as an input, but in this case what increased was transportation and distribution. For this we will explain how the Camuzzi raises will be in each subzone.

What will the gas rate rise in Neuquén be like?

The distributor for Neuquen is Camuzzi Gas del Sur, and in the subzone called Neuquén, almost the entire province is covered. In this case the increases at the end of the ballots due to the rise in the VAD They will go from 10 to 18%.

For users of Group 1, of higher income, the increase will go from 10 al 12%according to their level of consumption and it is worth remembering that it will be more noticeable due to the withdrawal of the last part of subsidies that was had

For the homes of the Group 3, the intermediate sectorthe increase in transportation will have a final impact on the tickets of the 15 al 10%, being higher among those who consume less gas. And it also helps to remember in this case that the consumption that they register above a curve set by the Nation will be charged without subsidiesso in practice there will be a mix of prices.

Finally, for the Neuquén users who remained in the Group 2the increase in transportation will cause your tickets to go up between a 15 and 18% from the consumption of this monthwhich will reach most households on the June or July ballots.

Roca and Viedma, with the highest increases

In the province of Black river A good part of the localities are supplied by Camuzzi Gas Pampeanasince they correspond to the Buenos Aires subzone that includes from the middle of the Alto Valle, including General Roca, passing through Viedma, the south of Buenos Aires and the coastal north of Chubut.

In this case, the rise will be more noticeable than in the rest of the region, since the final increase in bills will go from 18 to 33%.

In the case of families that are in the Group 1 segmentation, the increase will be 18 al 25%, depending on your level of consumption. For users of Group 3the intermediate, the rise will go from 29% for those who consume less (category R1) al 22% for those who use the most gas (category R34).

While the users of the Group 2also identified with the Social Tariff, will have the highest percentage change in the entire region, since It will go from 30 to 33%.

The impact of gas in the Andean zone

Finally the Cordilleran subzone of Camuzzi Gas del Sur It allows completing the service in Río Negro and Neuquén, since it covers the towns of both provinces, even reaching Chubut. In this case, the impact of the rise in the cost of distribution and transportation will be medium, a relief given the need for heating in this region where it is already snowing.

Specifically, for users of the Group 1 In towns such as San Martín de los Andes, Villa La Angostura, Bariloche and El Bolsón, the increases they will go from 11 to 15%, always adding also the total withdrawal of subsidies.

For users in this area of ​​the Group 3or intermediate, the increase will be 16 al 12%always in an inverse logic to the level of consumption, but you must be careful in your level of gas use since what exceeds the threshold set by the national government will be charged without subsidies.

While the users of the Group 2 or Social Rate, will have an increase from 17 to 21% on their bills, from the consumption of this month.

Raises and more raises

Unlike what happens, for example, with electricity, which is charged in almost all cases on a monthly basis, gas bills arrive every two months and this will make some households will receive a portion of the increase with next month’s bill and others will only notice it in July. But regardless of when the bills arrive, the increases have been in place since May 1.

This increase is added to the one that came into force on March 1, which in this case corresponded to the increase in the price of the gas product itself, the so-called PIST. In the region that modification left final increases in the bills of between 20 and 25% that they did not feel too much to apply in a temperate month. In this case, there was no incidence for the lower-income group.

However now, There are three factors that will combine to spice up the tickets for the winter monthsbecause on the one hand all subsidies for group 1 and surplus consumption of group 3 (which can hardly be avoided) will be removed, and they will be combined with the increase already applied in March from 20 to 25% with the rise this month from 10 to 33%.

The removal of subsidies are part of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the reduction of public spending, while the increases applied in the rate itself have to do with the inflation impact and, as can be seen, they are running far behind.

