GEDI communicates that an agreement has been reached with 1it.it Srl for the acquisition of the portal FormulaPassion.itthe most authoritative Italian portal specializing in the motorsport sector on four and two wheels.

Born in 2011, FormulaPassion.it is today a multilingual online magazine, which makes use of numerous collaborations with automotive technicians and specialists, providing readers not only with the news of the most important sporting events, but also with an in-depth analysis of the strategies beyond than the voice of the protagonists of the sector. FormulaPassion.it counts today beyond 18 million unique readers to which he dedicates news, videos and insights on the main events of the international automotive sector, from Indianapolis to Goodwood, from Maranello to Imola.

Thanks to the contribution of Formulapassion.it, GEDI confirms its leadership in the digital world and makes the information that its publications offer to Italian readers even richer, also laying the foundations for a long-term project aimed at enhancing the multilingual coverage of the world of motors dedicated to the wider international public.

Daniel BianchiChief Executive Officer of GEDI Digital, said: “The entry of FormulaPassion.it into GEDI is the new step in a journey that began with the acquisition of Alfemminile and HuffPost and which, together with the work of our publications, consolidates the leadership position we have achieved in digital information. The investments we are making have changed the Group’s positioning on the Italian publishing market: GEDI is increasingly assuming the profile of an innovative and modern media company, a partner of choice for emerging digital realities, interested in realizing ambitious and long-term projects together with us. term.”