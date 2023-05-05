THE GEMS – Das Rock-Trio signed bei Napalm Records

The Swedish rock trio THE GEMS, consisting of former THUNDERMOTHER musicians, signs a worldwide deal with Napalm Records!

The Swedish rock trio THE GEMS has signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records! The new band consists of three former THUNDERMOTHER members – vocalist Guernica Mancini, drummer Emlee Johansson and guitarist/bassist Mona Lindgren – who are ready to begin this exciting chapter with the upcoming release of their debut single, ‘Like A Phoenix’.

THE GEMS are currently working hard to finish their debut album, but will also be taking the time to play their second show at the Downtown Riot Festival in their hometown of Stockholm on Saturday 6th May 2023! With their previous band, the musicians performed at many of Europe’s most important festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Sweden Rock Festival, played a streaming show at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and even toured North America with rock legends Scorpions – so there’s no doubt that that their performance will be a real Rock’n’Roll experience! Be sure to stay tuned for more news on their upcoming album!

THE GEMS about signing:

”We are so happy and excited to be a part of the Napalm Records family. We feel very confident that Napalm is the perfect label for us to spread our music, and that we will make a great team together and conquer the world!”

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser:

“With THE GEMS the name says it all! The musicians are already well-known to every rock fan and we are convinced that we have discovered a new star in the rock scene. We are already looking forward to the first anthems from the Swedes!”

THE GEMS are:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Guitar, Bass

