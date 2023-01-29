MILAN – Already partially abandoned by some manufacturers, motor shows have suffered the violent impact of the pandemic. First of all, it was the classic Geneva Motor Show that suffered from it, which had to close its doors for three consecutive editions, from 2020 to 2022. Fate seemed truly sealed for an event which, in any case, needed to renew its own formula, evidently anchored to too traditional canons. Now, almost unexpectedly, the relaunch of the demonstration passes through the Arabian peninsula and more precisely through Qatar. The GIMS (Geneva International Motor Show) is in fact relaunched with a veritable flurry of fireworks in Doha and its surroundings during the days of the local Formula 1 Grand Prix, from 5 to 14 October next.





With the obvious backing of local money and the Qatari tourism board, the organizers have announced what will be no mere show but a festival of automotive excellence. With the aim of making the nation even more known as host of the soccer world championship, nothing has been skimped on to set up a successful event. The wind is in favor of a rich market in an area where there is no shortage of wealthy clients, with the added ease of reaching Doha which is less than 6 hours by flight from 80% of the world‘s population.

The ultra-modern location of the show is the DECC conference and trade fair center in Doha, which has a covered area of ​​29,000 square meters, has 2,800 parking spaces and is close to around twenty hotels, including high-star hotels. Brands, visitors and guests will be able to try out every type of vehicle: cars on the Formula 1 circuit renovated for the Grand Prix, and off-road vehicles along a suggestive route in the desert. Path that ends with a descent from the sand dunes to the ocean in a scenario that is difficult to repeat. A parade of the most beautiful and significant cars along the streets of Doha is scheduled for the evening of 12 October. There will be further initiatives, such as the exhibition of historic cars in a nation where there is no shortage of classic car collectors.

Registration for the show has been open since 1 February, with the potential interest of manufacturers from all over the world and of new Chinese brands, more comfortable with the creation of electric cars. The cost of the stand is limited to 110 euros per square metre, which can lead to an investment in an unquestionably rich market. The organizers expect 30 to 50 exhibitors. The good news for Geneva is that, thanks to Qatar’s driving force, the Swiss show will be back in 2024, alternating in even-numbered years with that of Doha.