The gesture of Valentino’s girlfriend, the son of Wanda Nara, with China Suárez that could generate discord

The virtual gesture of Valentino López’s girlfriend towards China Suárez drew attention and could generate some anger in Wanda Nara, the soccer player’s mother.

Recently, the young River Plate player, son of Maxi López, confirmed his relationship with Julieta Filliol, who on Instagram approached China, who in the past was designated as the third in contention between Wanda and Mauro Icardi.

Pochi de Gossipeame showed that Julieta “liked” one of Suárez’s latest posts on Instagram, and remarked that this could subtract points in her relationship with her mother-in-law.

The “like” of Juli Fillol to China Suárez that could subtract points with Wanda Nara. (Photo: Screenshot)

Julieta Filliol, granddaughter of Ubaldo “El Pato” Filliol, former goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and River Plate, is the girlfriend of Valentino López. The couple whitewashed their romance with a photo in which they are seen together in the audience of the Monumental stadium, enjoying a River match against the Institute for the Professional League.

