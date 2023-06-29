Home » The gesture of Valentino’s girlfriend, the son of Wanda Nara, with China Suárez that could generate discord
Entertainment

The gesture of Valentino’s girlfriend, the son of Wanda Nara, with China Suárez that could generate discord

by admin
The gesture of Valentino’s girlfriend, the son of Wanda Nara, with China Suárez that could generate discord

The virtual gesture of Valentino López’s girlfriend towards China Suárez drew attention and could generate some anger in Wanda Nara, the soccer player’s mother.

Recently, the young River Plate player, son of Maxi López, confirmed his relationship with Julieta Filliol, who on Instagram approached China, who in the past was designated as the third in contention between Wanda and Mauro Icardi.

Pochi de Gossipeame showed that Julieta “liked” one of Suárez’s latest posts on Instagram, and remarked that this could subtract points in her relationship with her mother-in-law.

The “like” of Juli Fillol to China Suárez that could subtract points with Wanda Nara. (Photo: Screenshot)

Julieta Filliol, granddaughter of Ubaldo “El Pato” Filliol, former goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and River Plate, is the girlfriend of Valentino López. The couple whitewashed their romance with a photo in which they are seen together in the audience of the Monumental stadium, enjoying a River match against the Institute for the Professional League.

See also  Harbor House丨Gifts of love, romantic presentation_TOM News

You may also like

Survey: more than half of Argentines are in...

The zodiac sign who is sober in the...

Army and Police repair the bridge that collapsed...

A Qatari group is confident that they will...

ATE complained about the worrying state of the...

The hot summer drama is youthful and eye-catching-Entertainment-中工网

Ángel de Brito published a strong defense after...

Changes in Casa Rosada: the reforms that are...

They prosecuted the businessman Sáenz Valiente for “culpable...

Tata Martino will be Lionel Messi’s coach at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy