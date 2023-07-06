the girl and the exile

This week the Sindicato de Maravillas premieres a deeply mobilizing proposal: a play based on the memories of the girl Carolina Vaca Narvaja was during her family’s exile in the last military dictatorship. The actress joins the director María Nella Férrez (both from the Tres Tigres Teatro group), to delve into childhood memories and talk about exile “from another place and with another poetry”.

Nella says that the path of this work, From the loft, began years ago, before the pandemic. Several things came together for this: what the issue in general means for Carolina; the friendship and talks of both; consider that this is a story that had to be “cared for” because his entire family is involved and also everyone’s objects, in addition to a group commitment in a collective construction of memory: “Beyond the fact that it is his personal story, it is one that concerns us all. We have that heartbeat.”

It was not linear either that Carolina decided to tell this particular story and how. When she opted to do so, they defined a “core” for what she recounts From the loft: “We take a little piece of the history of exile, which is the moment when her family decides to request asylum and they are not given it. His father had been in jail since 1975 and his grandfather had been kidnapped before the coup. We took the moment of departure and the seizure of the embassy to obtain political asylum.

“From there, in the narrative of the story, we are crossing the temporalities: the memories of the 10 days living with the ambassador, and the following years in Mexico; since she was 5 years old until she was 13, when they come back ”, she completes.

In any case, the story is not only the memories of Carolina as a child, but rather they provide context with dates and other hard data based on the book Cono Sur, by Gustavo Vaca Narvaja, Carolina’s uncle.

documentary object theater

The work is nourished by the memories of Carolina, the Southern Cone and more: “There is documentary material that has to do with the moment and with the perceptions and views from different places. There are documents that are familiar, audio, or video. The family saved a lot of material. And there is also documentary material from the SRTs.”

“There are also things of hers, like toys”, he adds and adds: “Together, we have a device on stage where those objects take on different meanings and different meanings in relation to the passing of the story”.

“From the loft”, one-man show by Carolina Vaca Narvaja. (Courtesy April Fernandez Ferrez)

In addition, there are voices recorded especially for the work of Carolina’s relatives.

“As we went through the creation process, we did an investigation with the objects, and from there also a memory reconstruction in relation to what the objects themselves tell and say”, concludes the director.

The nature of memory

As they progressed, according to Nella, Carolina was remembering things that she did not at first: “She had no recollection of the Embassy, ​​for example, but when she was there there were things that passed through her body that she was not aware of.”

“There was also a collection of anecdotes and talking again with their uncles and aunts, with cousins, with the people from the Embassy”, details Férrez and returns to the collective construction of memory: “We have been questioning how we build memory. In the act of rebuilding it, one is not alone. Beyond the fact that she is a one-man, she is not alone. There are recorded voices, objects, the public, me as the director”.

As for the direction with such a particular and autobiographical story, he reflects: “It is accompanying through such a personal process. Accompany and see where to approach it ”.

He highlights the “courage” as well as the “strength” and “maturity” of Carolina to reach what she is today From the loft: “It has been an intense physical process, to be able to tell it. He is also liberating ”.

“But hey, in that there is also a whole game of poetry in the work, there is a game of enjoyment. Just as there are tougher stretches, there are also stretches of relaxation, of joy, there is a metaphor in relation to issues of toughness and children’s play in those moments ”, he values.

A girl in exile, an adult actress

“It took me a long time to decide to tell this story,” shares Carolina on the other end of the phone, just starting the talk. “I was going around, looking for children’s books to tell about exile from another place. It seemed like a very tough story. But life puts you in certain places and I finally said: ‘What I want to tell is this’. This, from that look of that 5-year-old girl and what happened with that childhood, what happened when we had to leave the way we had to leave. What happened when we returned, which was like a second exile, returning to a country that I did not know and of which I did not even know the National Anthem. There I was a person and when I got here that changed, more with a last name like mine, ”she explains.

Carolina appreciates the number of her and her family’s objects that she had for this story: “It’s a lot to have them, there are people who only have a photo or very little. I had a family that kept, for example, the cassettes that we sent when we arrived in Mexico, letters, films”.

On the experience of re-entering the Embassy, ​​he expands: “The world begins when you start to tell yourself stories: ‘They told me, I read it, he told me so…’. I have no clear memories of that place. Inside, things happened to me on a bodily level, but no clear images appeared. There are key places: like the kitchen door that leads to the patio and the stairs that go up to the loft, where we live for 10 days. When I walk out that door, it was like my body stopped. We went out every day to play with the ambassador’s daughters. We would go down those stairs and go through that door.”

The preview was on June 30 at the Provincial Archive of Memory, former D2, with part of his family present: “I planned it like this and, when I was about to start the work, I realized that all the protagonists of the story in front of me, looking at me. What sustained me at that moment was the actress. There were forgetfulness and a very interesting relationship with her since rehearsals. I forget at key moments, obviously it goes through me as a person. But I don’t break at any time, I’m telling those stories. And this is one that does not have low blows, it makes sense, it has a special poetics, it has metaphors, it has what it seems to me that theater and art have: they make it possible for us to tell these stories ”.

To see

From the loft, story of an exile. Premiere Thursday July 5th. Functions 6, 7, 8 and 9 July at 9:00 p.m. in Sindicato de Maravillas (Libertad 326). Tickets at antesala.com.ar

On scene: Caroline Cow Narvaja. Address: Maria Nella Ferrez. Voices on off: Gustavo Vaca Narvaja and Maria Eugenia Wulff. Audio and sound design: Jorge “Peak” Fernandez Goncalvez. Audiovisuals and photography: April Fernandez Ferrez-Anonymous Productions. Stage device: Maria Nella Ferrez and Yanina Perez. Metal carpentry: Matthias Beltramo. Lighting design: Rafael Rodriguez. Graphic design: Maurice Michelu. Technical assistance: Delia Perotti. Archival research: Ivana Fantin. Production: Three Tigers Theatre. Selected work Fund Stimulus to theatrical Activity Córdoba 2022/2

