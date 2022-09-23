Home Entertainment The girl group LABOUM disbanded and left the agency for personal activities jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 22, according to Korean media reports, the girl group LABOUM was disbanded, and the members left their agency for individual activities.

According to a source in the music industry on the 22nd, LABOUM recently had a long discussion with their agency about future activities, and finally decided to focus on individual activities. The indefinite interruption of the group’s activities for 8 years is actually the dissolution of the group.

LABOUM is a South Korean women’s singing group launched by NH EMG and Nega Network in August 2014. It consists of four members: So Yeon, Bae Jinrui (ZN), Hae In, and Sol Bin. In August 2014, the first single album “PETIT MACARON” was released.

Since their debut, the members of the group have been working very hard, showing everyone different singing charms, and their stage skills have also been recognized, but they have been tepid. On September 8, 2021, Jin Routing’s contract expired and he left the group, and the other four members transferred their contracts to Interpark Music Plus. On August 11, 2022, LABOUM announced that it would dissolve after the end of August, and the company issued a statement on September 22. The group is officially disbanded.

