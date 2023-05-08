The girl in the video with Holder revealed a “Cordoba” detail that would separate her from the leak

Recently, the video of Tomás Holder having sex with a woman began to circulate on the web and the networks exploded with memes. Much began to speculate about how the material had leaked.

The woman who appears in the video with the ex Big Brother She calls herself Aguz Tana in networks, she is a generator of erotic content, and in her stories, in addition to recently telling how she met Tomás, she shared a link so that those who want to can buy the material in question, which she sells for $2,750.

“Good day. I thought the storm had already gone, until new information came to me, ”she wrote on her Agustina’s Instagram account, the influencer who was recorded having sex with Tomás Holder and whose video was leaked last week.

The young woman popularly known on social networks as La Tanita, said that it was an anonymous user who made her notice a detail about the images released. “Last night a follower wrote to me and said: ‘Tana, did you realize that a Cordoba woman spoke in the leaked video?’ I went in, checked the video and it is true: at the end of the video a mine is heard with the Cordoba tune, ”said Agustina in her story. And she added: “And guess who was in Córdoba a few days ago?” When she finished speaking, she looked at the camera and closed her eyes in regret.

The person who was in Córdoba a few days ago is Holder himself, precisely. Even some local media reflected this fact: the young man from Rosario went to the pitch to see a game played by Belgrano, who had a good campaign in the First Division. Agustina, however, does not clarify if she is referring to this visit.

Now, last week – when the intimate video began to circulate on social networks – both La Tanita and the former participant of Big Brother They assured in the media that neither of them had been responsible for its leak. In the images released, it is clear that someone records him filming the screen of the cell phone on which the aforementioned video is played; it is then when the voice of a young woman from Cordoba is heard.

Agustina’s suspicion would be this: Holder allowed someone to record the intimate video from his own cell phone, allowing its subsequent disclosure and, if so, violating his privacy.

“The video that was leaked is something that happened two and a half months ago,” she had said when she found out that the video appeared. And about her bond with Holder, she assured: “It’s a love, it’s a divine, I think we were for different things and each one was looking for a different path.” For her part, she clarified that she is currently in a relationship, although she did not want to give more details about their relationship. In addition, she maintained that she did not leak the material: “They sent it by WhatsApp in bomb mode and someone recorded it from another cell phone. I swear I didn’t go, I put a watermark on all my content.

