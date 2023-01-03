Source title: The global free online concert “SMTOWN LIVE 2023” held by SM Entertainment was unprecedentedly grand and sparked heated discussions!

“SMTOWN LIVE 2023 : SMCU [email protected]” lights up the first day of the new year.

From 12:00 noon (Beijing time) to 5:00 pm (Beijing time) on January 1, 2023, SM Entertainment will hold a global free online concert through YouTube, Beyond LIVE, Japan KNTV, TikTok, Instagram, idol+, etc. The meeting “SMTOWN LIVE 2023 : SMCU [email protected]” received enthusiastic responses from fans around the world.

The performance on the day started with the double title song of the winter album “2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE” released on December 26, and the MV of the event song “The Cure” with sustainable joint information as the opening. The lyrics of the proposed “tree-planting K-POP festival held by fans all over the world for a sustainable future” that will be realized in the future continue the “SM Sustainability Forum” held by a Korean entertainment company before the performance. significance.

In particular, Chief Producer Lee Soo-man said in his opening speech, “With SM, I bravely went to the world stage as a pioneer, realized Culture First, Economy Next, and then redesigned the new future AI and Metaverse world, leading the Metaverse era.” content. Presenting SM’s content world through SM’s Metaverse SM Culture Universe and Metaversal Origin Story, showing the infinitely created world of SMCU, KWANGYA. Our vision has become a reality, we have lived without the boundaries of reality and virtuality, through A metaverse world where cultures are connected. Play2Create hopes to discover and develop creativity happily and happily in a metaverse where everyone’s infinite creativity can be displayed, and grow.”

In addition, he also said, “Now is the era of carbon neutrality that needs to solve the climate crisis on the earth and achieve sustainability. The forests on the earth are disappearing, and desert cultures are being formed around the world. Sustainability, ‘sustainable future’ is Issues we should solve together. I think that Sustainability can be achieved by simulating and testing new ideas and possibilities in the virtual metaverse, and then applying them in reality. Starting with a tree, can we save our planet together? I hope that you will use your creativity to create the world you want to create through creativity and simulation in the metaverse that mirrors reality, and realize it in reality. You can create a better future that we all look forward to, me and SM will participate in the sustainable realization of saving the earth, using music, culture, a tree, and global actions. The SMCU PALACE that I want to show you today is in KWANGYA, which is infinitely expanding. SM artists and music are integrated. Beautiful stories and stages that transcend time and space will stimulate our creativity and bring us inspiration about humanity and a sustainable future. Everyone can refer to it and become a producer, and I hope it can start at SMCU PALACE.” Emphasized SM again Humanitarian “Be Humble, Be Kind, Be the Love”.

In the following performances, there will be not only “North Star Wish” sung by An Qixuan and SUPER JUNIOR member Ryeowook, but also BoA’s “Better”; SUPER JUNIOR’s “Black Suit”, “SORRY, SORRY”, “Mr. Simple “; TVXQ’s “The Chance of Love”, “Keep your head down”, “Spell – MIROTIC”; EXO’s “First Snow”, “Love Shot”; Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” ; NCT 127’s “Cherry Bomb”; NCT U’s “The 7th Sense (The 7th Sense)” and other groups and artists’ wonderful stages that have not been shown for a long time, received enthusiastic responses.

In addition, the stage of GOT the beat’s new song ‘Stamp On It’, which will release its first mini album on January 16, was released for the first time, and the stage of the hit song ‘Step Back’ was also shown to highlight the more advanced super synergy. The powerful performance captivates the audience.

In addition, EXO members CHANYEOL and Raiden’s “Yours” sung by NCT ​​member MARK and aespa member WINTER; NCT members TAEYONG, JENO, HENDERY (Huang Guanheng), YANGYANG (Yang Yang), aespa member GISELLE’s “ZOO”; NCT member Taeyong and TEN’s “Baby Don’t Stop” and other special collaboration stages were also presented, attracting attention.

Starting from the Christmas carol “Beautiful Christmas” sung by aespa and Red Velvet, to “Hot & Cold (temperature difference)” sung by EXO member KAI, RedVelvet member SEULGI, NCT member JENO, and aespa member KARINA, to Kangta, SUPER JUNIOR members “Happier” sung by Yesung, EXO’s SUHO, NCT’s Taeil and Renjun, “Time After Time” by BoA, Red Velvet’s WENDY, aespa’s NINGNING, TVXQ’s Max Changmin, Girls Taeyeon of the Times, “Priority” sung by WINTER of aespa, etc., various member groups of SM Entertainment‘s artists from the first generation to the fourth generation showed a variety of stages.

In addition, not only the stages of NCT DREAM, WayV, and aespa that set off a boom, but also the stages of “special unit” SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, EXO-SC SEHUN & CHANYEOL, and “Unique SOLO” Girls’ Generation member Tai Yeon, Hyoyeon (HYO), SHINee members Onew, KEY, Minho, EXO members SUHO, XIUMIN, CHEN, KAI and other gorgeous lineup received explosive response.

The second part of the performance was composed of DJ SHOW. Special DJs such as DJ HYO, Raiden, GINJO, Mar Vista, IMLAY, and NCT member JOHNNY brought a dynamic stage and attracted attention.