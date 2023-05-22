Original Title: The Global Promotion Program for Chinese Youth Films Opens in Cannes Ning Hao Encourages Young Filmmakers to Be More Active

Sohu Entertainment News (Xiao Xuan/Wenxuan Fanying/Photo Zhang Keming/Video) At 10:30 am on May 18th, French time, the Global Promotion Program for Chinese Youth Films kicked off at the Cannes International Film Festival. Appeared at the China Pavilion, and discussed with Ichiyama Shozo, director of film selection at the Tokyo International Film Festival, on the way to support and cultivate young film talents.

At the scene, Ichiyama Shangsan said with a smile that he has known Ning Hao for a long time, and thought that he would become a very important person, but he did not expect to become an important director in commercial films. Many works of Ning Hao, such as “Crazy Stone” These perspectives in “Crazy Alien” are very creative, and “No Man’s Land” also has a deep influence on him.

Talking about how to support young filmmakers and directors, Ning Hao introduced that since he finished filming “Blooming Hearts” in 2014, he has met many young people with potential. He believes that the easiest and most effective way to help them is to find money to create. Among a group of directors, I found five or six talented directors, and started the 72-change plan. So far, Wen Muye, Bid for the Olympic Games, Xu Lei, etc., have already had some of their own films screened in theaters.”

In media interviews, Ning Hao encouraged young Chinese filmmakers to be more active and participate more in some film activities such as promotion meetings. When asked about the main plight of young filmmakers today, Ning Hao bluntly said that there are many channels that can easily create barriers to choice, and the early establishment of shooting style is more important.

It is reported that the event is sponsored by the Wu Tianming Youth Film Special Fund of the China Film Foundation and co-sponsored by “Watching Movies” magazine.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: