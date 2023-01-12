ROME – 2023 will not be a normal year for the automotive world. As 2022 was not and least of all the previous two. A good reason to keep an eye on four top managers from four groups based in the main world markets – Germany, Japan, the United States, China – from where to attack an increasingly competitive world. Four non-glamorous CEOs like Tesla’s Elon Musk, but equally determined to overturn the table and to argue that globalization has not ended in the car.

Oliver Blume





There is no honeymoon near cold Wolfsburg, but in his first 100 days as CEO of the Volkswagen group, 54-year-old Oliver Blume immediately achieved the first objective requested by shareholders, in particular by the Piech and Porsche families: to calm the minds of investors and of the powerful union IG Metall – which sits on the Supervisory Board in the name of co-management on the Rhine – after the tumultuous relations with its predecessor Herbert Diess. Born in Braunschweig, 30 kilometers from the Volkswagen capital in Lower Saxony and raised in the group until he became number one at Porsche in 2015 (a position he holds), Blume achieved goal number two on September 29 with the billion-dollar IPO on the stock exchange of his creature Porsche.

The rest is certainly not routine (“I’m a fan of electric cars”, he hastened to reassure, personally driving a zero-emission Taycan as well as an endothermic 911 Targa), but if there is a change of pace, it will be seen more slowly in 2023. The CEO has redesigned his frontline management roles, revised the group’s strategy in North America and China and updated the strategy for platforms and software (keeping himself the management of Cariad, the digital production that caused so much trouble for Diess). A reorganization that seems to be done by the usual things of the new boss who has just arrived, but which someone translates from within as follows: “Making feasible things that weren’t”.

Toshihiro Mibe





In office since April 2021, the new Honda CEO is relatively young at 60 for the Japanese nomenclature. That it has energy is demonstrated by the very short time in which it overturned the two historic strategies of the brand. The first was to open up to share agreements with other manufacturers, and not just cars. The agreement with Sony, the icon of electronics, was the most surprising move. At CES in Las Vegas in January, the new Sony Honda Automotive joint venture unveiled an electric car concept and the new Afeela brand, after Sony alone unveiled the Vision S-01 and 02 at the same event in 2022: the prototype will become vehicle to be marketed in spring 2026 starting in the United States. And even, which is unusual for a Japanese brand, as well as being produced in a new electricity hub in Ohio, from here it will also be exported to Japan.

The second strategy to jump was perhaps even more shocking for its fans as it is the first manufacturer of internal combustion engines in the world between motorcycles, cars and boats: from 2040 Honda will stop producing combustion engines to convert only to electric. “I intend to build a ‘building’, i.e. the future of Honda, on the basis of existing activities – Mibe tried to reassure – this building will have to be resilient in order to be able to withstand a period of transformation like this that happens once every one hundred years”.

Jim Farley





At 59, Ford’s eleventh CEO in 119 years of history is the most social American top manager behind the unattainable Elon Musk. “Argentina wins, my birthplace!” he tweeted the day of the World Cup final in Qatar, recalling that he was born in Buenos Aires, as well as the importance of the large South American market for Ford. In Dearborn he accelerated processes, cut expenses and in short, nothing new would be said, were it not for the fact that Ford was the first of the so-called generalist manufacturers to announce the separation of electric activities from those with combustion engines.

In April 2022 Farley launched the F-150 Lightning zero-emission pick-up with over 500 kilometers of autonomy which, together with the R1T of the start-up Rivian, is a strange beast in an American landscape of petrol-eating beasts. Bingo: in the first half alone, according to the research company Canalys, the model made the share of this segment rise from zero to 15%, and accelerated the competition between giant battery-powered pick-ups with the arrival of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2023 and Tesla Cybertruck (several times postponed), in 2024 of a Ram. And in a counterattack that not even Messi, Ford is about to launch the seventh generation of the Mustang, icon of the brand still with the classic V8. “This investment – claims Farley in a tweet – is a great strength at a time when many manufacturers are exiting the combustion engine business“.

Wang Chuanfu





“Do more and talk less”, word of the 56-year-old president of BYD, the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world if the final data for 2022 confirm the overtaking of Tesla in the first half-year. Wang Chuanfu has always loved to keep a low profile and when Forbes recently asked him for an interview after doing the math in his pocket, bringing him to eleventh place among the 100 richest Chinese with personal assets valued at 17.7 billion dollars (over 3 and pennies more than Li Shufu at the head of Geely), the manager replied: ok, but by email.

Byd is the acronym of Build your dreams, build your dreams as he did starting with a mobile phone brand and then throwing himself into the car in 2003. In 2007 the take-off from Shenzen, thanks to the investment of the American financier Warren Buffett for a 10% share of BYD (today it is 7%, worth about 5 billion dollars). At the recent Paris Motor Show, the manufacturer unveiled three electric models, explaining that they are only a small part of the plan for Europe for 2023 and beyond. Byd’s strength? “Manage the main technologies of the entire industrial chain of new electric vehicles. Batteries, motors and electronic systems,” Wang Chuang throws out, as if something is missing. After all, the Chinese already have the raw materials at home, but one word on the key to its success is not denied to anyone: “First: technology serves the strategy, and secondly, it serves the products”.