The Glorious Dead – Cemetery Paths – Album Review

The Glorious Dead – Cemetery Paths

Origin: United States

Release: 28.07.2023

Label: Bindrune Recordings

Duration: 46:22

Genre: Death Metal

Until now, the Northern Michigan boys have been a blank slate for me. No wonder with what feels like 100,000 death metal bands from the States.

From this bunch of bands and band requests, have The Glorious Dead featured on my list. The Americans were founded in 2006, but in the end the band really took off in 2018. In a short time became an EP and in 2020 the debut Into Lifeless Shrines published. With this album they already got a small applause from the scene. A new disc and songs were eagerly written about the Corona years, which are now being unleashed on mankind.

Old Guys are good guys!

After digging into the debut, I realized: “OK, the boys are serious!” If the debut is still raw Death Metal, strive Cemetery Paths after higher and shows a clear further development. The songs are more variable, more structured and also have hooks that get stuck in your ears. In other words, the guys celebrate the finest Old School Death Metal and give the album a personal touch. Sometimes they sound like pure Death Doom banging with catchy melodies, like in the excellent Daylight Graves. Then in turn they roll you over in Cadaver Within with a riff massacre, rough growling and powerful drum salvos.

Northern Death Metal for live

What’s more, everything has been produced together into a rough mass that will blow your mind with its rawness and force. That’s how I like to consume my Death Metal, even if it’s brilliant numbers like Gag on Viscera and Living Rot, HERE as video, come out. Just listen to the divine middle parts of these two songs. So much devotion to the death lead without any compromises, including a hook that maltreats your skull, is something you don’t find regularly at the Extreme Metal bar.

I am particularly impressed by the twin voices of TJ and Chris, that’s how Death Metal singers have to sound like to me. Classic deep growling with the necessary timing and feeling of the songs. If I had to make a blueprint for death metal, the voices of The Glorious Dead apply as a template. If Death Metal from North America sounds like this, I definitely have to go there or they should definitely come to Vienna.

Conclusion

The Glorious Dead should write behind the ears of all Death Metal fans. Cemetery Paths sounds like good old Death Metal played by older guys. The highlight is that everything doesn’t sound old-fashioned, but fresh and unused. I can more than recommend the album and it ranks in the upper segment in my list of the year. Hence a fat one 8,5 / 10

Line Up

TJ Humlinski – vocals, guitar

Chris Boris – bass, vocals

Chris Fulton – drums

Marty Rytkonen – guitar

Tracklist

01. Path of Ashes

02. Horizons of Ash

03. Gag on Viscera

04. Purulent Forms

05. Daylight Graves

06. Cadaver Within

07. Malefic Sepsis

08. Dragging the Dead

09. Living Rot

10. Corpse of the King

11. Cemetery Path

12. Semitic Powder

