On July 20, the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Awards in mainland China announced the shortlist on Weibo. Yi Yangqianxi, who had been deeply involved in the backdoor turmoil of taking the public office exam, was nominated for the best actor with “Miracle: Stupid Child”, and was nominated for the best actor with “Chinese Doctor”. The best supporting actor has aroused heated discussions, and he will compete with Wu Jing, Shen Teng and others for the Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actor. In recent years, the shortlist of the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award has almost all been the main theme movies, which have been criticized by netizens for violating the original intention of the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award of “a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend”; some netizens said that the CCP’s cultural censorship is becoming more and more serious, the subject matter is severely limited, and the content is sensitive everywhere. It is difficult for Chinese films to make further progress.

This year’s Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award nominees for the best film include “Changjin Lake”, “Hello, Li Huanying”, “Miracle · Stupid Child”, “A Little Red Flower for You” and “Chinese Doctor”, among which Yi Yangqian Xi participated in four films. Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark, and Lin Chaoxian were nominated for Best Director for “Changjin Lake”, and will join Jia Ling’s “Hello, Li Huanying”, Liu Weiqiang’s “Chinese Doctor”, Liu Xunzimo’s “Famous” and Wen Muye’s “Miracle, Stupid Child” ” compete for the trophy together.

The finalists for the Best Actor Award are Wu Jing’s “Changjin Lake”, Liu Ye’s “Island Keeper”, Zhang Yi’s “On the Cliff”, Shen Teng’s “My Father and I” and Yi Yang Qianxi’s “Miracle, Stupid Child” . Best Actress Zhang Xiaofei and Jia Ling of “Hello, Li Huanying” were nominated together, and will compete with Deng Jiajia of “Famous”, “My Sister” by Zhang Zifeng and Yuan Quan’s “Chinese Doctor”.

Yi Yangqianxi, who has been occupying the hot search on Weibo recently, is a double winner in addition to being shortlisted for Best Actor in Hundred Flowers and Best Supporting Actor for “Chinese Doctor”. Previously, he was accused of going through the back door to be admitted to the National Theatre. Although the official came forward to refute rumors that he also announced that he would give up his public office, it still attracted netizens to criticize him for enjoying privileges. The double entry of Yi Yang Qianxi also caused huge controversy.

In recent years, almost all the nominees for the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award are the main theme movies. On the one hand, the subject matter of Chinese films is severely limited, and many of them were rejected at the script stage; the content is even more sensitive, those that reflect social problems cannot be filmed, those that reflect corrupt officials cannot be filmed, and those that seek revenge are almost never filmed. The main melody film of “Great Good” can be unimpeded all the way, resulting in the mainland film industry having nothing but the main melody.

Some netizens ridiculed that the spirit of the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award is “a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend”.

It is worth mentioning that the recently favored hit drama “Life Is Like First Seen” was urgently taken off the shelves less than a day after it aired. The film starred Li Xian, who became popular because of “Dear Beloved”. He played a descendant of a late Qing aristocrat in the film. It is said that the prototype character is Aisin Gioro Liangbi. He studied in Japan for several years. After returning to China, he was recruited by Yuan Shikai as an army general. After the Revolution of 1911, he was assassinated by a suicide attack by Peng Jiazhen, a member of the Tongmenghui.

Some netizens pointed out that because the prototype of the male protagonist is a royalist counter-revolutionary faction, in order to pass the radio and television censorship, the play of the protagonist Li Xian was greatly deleted, and the role of Wei Daxun, the second male who participated in the revolution, was increased.

Some netizens ridiculed, this is not allowed to be filmed, and that is not subject to trial, no wonder there are more and more garbage dramas; some people say that there are red lines everywhere, is the CCP regime a piece of paper?

Jia Zhangke: We can’t make Chinese movies only the main theme store

Director Jia Zhangke mentioned in an exclusive interview with Sina Entertainment‘s “Entertainment Management Studio” recently that the successful films of the past few years have been too single in type, and there are some potential and abnormal competitions. He mentioned that the epidemic has entered its third year, but the film industry has not gotten out of the predicament, but has faced more difficult challenges. Jia Zhangke believes that movies will not lose audiences. “All the problems in the film industry that we are talking about now are actually economic problems at the root.”

He mentioned that it is difficult for filmmakers to make films in an “uncertain environment”, and how long will it take two or three years to get a screening license after filming? The worry, money and investment will not be invested in these films, and there will be problems with our talent pool.”

He mentioned that mainland films were originally a very lively and diversified investment landscape. “Now it may become, and everyone will invest in the main theme. It is safe and has certainty.” Jia Zhangke believes that it is not possible to focus on Chinese films only. “This is a completely irresponsible approach to Chinese films, future generations, and Chinese culture.”

He emphasized that he hopes to give all films an equal and deterministic environment, and encourages diverse types of creations and investment patterns. “

Some netizens praised Jia Zhangke, believing that what he said was pertinent, and “has already dared to speak”; some netizens said that everyone knows who caused the current environment of Chinese movies, and they all scolded “Guangyou Zongju”, but they dared not. Just scold it up.

