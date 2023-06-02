The “good show” in “Pretty Fighting” staged Mencius’ self-proof that he wants to widen the way of the show_Guangming.com

On June 1st, the fourth episode of the outdoor game reality show “Pretty Battle” produced by iQIYI and titled by Qixuan focused on new female power and an all-female lineup came as scheduled. The program consists of five most representative female artists, Guan Yue, Meng Ziyi, Wang Meng, Yang Chaoyue, and Zhang Yuqi (in alphabetical order) as a “beautiful troupe” to challenge the “worries” transformed from the worries of contemporary young people. beast”.

In the last episode of the show, the members of the beautiful group showed their talents, and finally gave up their personal wins and losses to save Huahua Planet. And in this episode, they used their wisdom and acting skills to conquer the rose planet, and let people who have no intention of working get back on the right track of life.

The beautiful group showed off their acting skills online, and Mencius said, “The way to play should be so narrow that people can’t get in.”

All the members of this episode of the program are in the style of the Republic of China, and the gentle temperament and youthful feeling make the beautiful group “hold” easily.

Before the start of the game, the members of the beautiful group are divided into three families: traditional, new and overseas. Everyone has only the identity information of other members, so everyone has to find out their real camp while using their own known information.

At the beginning of the show, Wang Meng first hinted that the wind musician had Yang Chaoyue’s identity information in his hand, and the wind musician who reacted immediately claimed that what he knew was the information of Mencius Yi. Swearing that he got the information of Mencius, the flying guest Wu Xin even staged “Broken Kung Fu in a Second”, before the words fell, he couldn’t help laughing out loud.

The “Silent Acting Skills” segment even made the beautiful group show off “basic qualities of actors”. Everyone needs to judge the number of seeds in the box according to the expressions and actions of each person when delivering the seeds. Meng Ziyi pretended to be exaggerated and made Zhang Yuqi yell: “The way to play is a bit narrow”, while Mencius responded with a golden sentence in seconds: “My way to play is so narrow that others can’t get in.” The easy way to perform self-certification dramas can be widened.

Chasing and fighting skillfully using the skill “tune the tiger away from the mountain”, Wang Meng 1V3 showed his combat effectiveness

It is worth mentioning that the “skill” setting was introduced in the chase battle of this episode of the show, making the battle process more thrilling and tense. During the pursuit battle, Yang Chaoyue, Wu Xin, Guan Le, and Zhang Yuqi secretly formed a four-person alliance because they were afraid of Wang Meng’s powerful combat power. Facing Wang Meng and Mencius who were strolling in the courtyard, they were frightened and panicked.

Meng Ziyi reproduced his superb acting skills, and fabricated his skills to deceive Guan Le and Zhang Yuqi’s trust, allowing them to take the lead in dealing with Yang Chaoyue and Wu Xin’s group. But the two who decided to turn against each other were frightened by Yang Chaoyue’s “Die Together” skill, and instead used Zhang Yuqi’s “Teleportation” skill to send Wang Meng away. He discovered the “self-explosion” skill that had been hidden all along, and “took away” Yang Chaoyue.

Facing the ever-changing situation, the “big devil” Wang Meng was confident in 1V3. After eliminating Wu Xin and Zhang Yuqi successively, he and Guan Yue ran out of time and tied for first place. In the end, as the “combat leader” Wang Meng and Meng Ziyi, who “shine” because of his acting skills, pulled out the beautiful lightsaber and successfully saved the rose planet.

The residents of the rose planet lost themselves in the process of blindly chasing light, and the beautiful group proved to everyone with courage, wisdom and hard work that everyone can shine brightly and become their own role model on the way forward. Just like the theme of this issue, idols are not the whole of life. Only by setting an example and being a better self can we bring strength to others.

