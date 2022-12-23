Home Entertainment The gossip media revealed that Zhang Yunlong and Zhong Chuxi were photographed doing nucleic acid together because of their love in the drama-Idol Activities- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnRecently, according to gossip media reports, actors Zhang Yunlong and Zhong Chuxi’s suspected relationship was exposed and they were photographed doing nucleic acid together.

Zhang Yunlong

Zhong Chuxi

Some gossip media photographed that Zhang Yunlong went to Shanghai on November 6 and went straight to Zhong Chuxi’s house. On the 8th, Zhang Yunlong and Zhong Chuxi’s driver went out to do nucleic acid. After the driver and the nanny left, Zhang Yunlong and Zhong Chuxi were alone at home and cooked together. After leaving, the suspected relationship between Zhang Yunlong and Zhong Chuxi was exposed.

According to the news, the two are suspected to be in love because of the drama. It is reported that the two have collaborated in “The Farthest Distance”. In addition, as early as June this year, gossip media once photographed Zhong Chuxi playing in the sea at night. Zhang Yunlong quickly followed and pulled her to the shore. She insisted on going to the sea when she was a little drunk. Zhang Yunlong patiently persuaded her and reminded her Pay attention to the stones under your feet. Zhang Yunlong, who pulled Zhong Chuxi back again, shook his head helplessly, stood aside and waited for her to have fun, and held her coat intimately when he left.

