The government admitted that The stocks on the dollar and the exchange rate gap between the official and the alternatives “leaked” into the inflationary inertia and caused a 6% floor in the Price Index to the Consumer (CPI). This scenario will put pressure on the March measurement, which some official offices already anticipate above 7%, and which began to unravel the 60% budgeted plan by the economic team Sergio Massa.

A tall source on the fifth floor of the Palacio de Hacienda admitted, before PROFILEthat the inflationary target is no longer solid, because it will have to follow a path of very sharp fall to be able to meet it. “We remain focused on the plan, but reality will show us if it will be feasible”, said the official consulted. In fact, he pointed out that the CPI should navigate around 4% per month to be able to comply with the program, but that “it is going through a high inflation regime, of the order of 6% per month.”

The sources consulted regretted the remarks in February, although they clarified: “The fiscal situation is not good, but it is not in line with such disorderly inflation”. In Economy they considered that there are inertial elements that put heat to summer inflation: the high business margins generated by the currency gap; los salary adjustments; the economy indexing; and the seasonal weather incidentswith axis in the droughtalthough also for the hello of heat.

In fact, in the circle closest to Massa they believe that the flesh effect, with a rise of around 19% within the category, was the one that unbalanced the CPI for February. They also pointed out that the release of prices that were frozen until January it caused a headache for the economic team, which flew above 5% average, when the agreement was 3.2%. According to the expected path, the accumulated from November to February, should have been 16.9% average, but it drilled 18%.

Dollar-soybean + issue: inflation

In the Palacio de Hacienda, the macroeconomic effects that put pressure on inflation are being analyzed. For example, to compensate the differential of the dollar-soybean an emission effect was generated that put pressure on the parallel dollar that impacted the exchange rate gap. “It’s very damaging to prices, and it was seeping into prices,” lamented a fifth-floor official.

“The exchange restriction and the gap generated incentives for the parallel to be a benchmark for those who put their own dollars to pay or due to expectations. The gap generates higher margins just in case and that causes it to filter into the price systemmany of which were set higher than the MULC reference,” said the source consulted.

Despite the setback in February, which confirmed the bullish inertia that began in November, the economic team will maintain “the game system”. “When the game goes badly for you, you have to assume it. The game system is good, but we have no choice but to keep working until it takes effect. We have been working on the agreement with the IMF, supporting the fiscal goal, knowing that it is complicated. Drought is a complicating factor. Less dollars, less imports, less activity and the impact on food”, they pointed out in Massa’s environment.

March, with inertial effects on inflation

As this medium was able to learn, the economic team already had alerts of negative data in the CPI and even has an open umbrella before March price accelerationgiven that will have “inertial effects”. Even so, in the Ministry of Commerce, which manages Matias Tombolini, intend to tame the remarks within the universe of products regulated in Fair Prices. They are expected to be in the order of 3.5%, according to another source consulted.

The problem facing Tombolini is the increasing gap between traditional channel and modern ones. There the conflict is in the freedom of remarks that local businesses have, where the industry tends to dump more products, because the anti-inflation plan does not reach; unlike supermarkets, where even with the agreements they broke the barrier of signed permits.

what yes discarded from the environment of the Secretary of Commerce is a flight of companies from the Fair Prices programbecause “the cost structure” of the companies that participate in the scheme is not flying. “There are only very marked peaks, which respond to seasonal issues”they pointed out.

Agreement with the IMF and signals to the market

Massa is confident that the review of the agreement with the Monetary Fund will have an effect on expectations. The nod in favor of overcompliance with the tax cut and the promise to continue with the adjustment sought to be a signal to the market.

“The strongest signal is to maintain the goals with the IMF, which is in the budget. At a time very agitated by the drought, it was believed that they were not going to respect each other. That is a fiscal sign of strength. We have decided to maintain the fiscal target in this strong context. The signal that we are giving to reduce uncertainties is quite strongto find convergence”, highlighted the fountain on the fifth floor of the Palacio de Hacienda.

