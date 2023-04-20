The Government extended the validity of the authorization certificate for the self-cultivation of marijuana to three years

Government extended the validity of the certificate from one to three years that authorizes the self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal use. The new deadline was communicated through Resolution 766/2023 published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette and signed by Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health. The officialization occurs on April 20 when World Marijuana Day is celebrated.

“The Authorization Certificate issued by REPROCANN is constituted as irrefutable and self-sufficient proof of compliance with the conditions established in this Resolution during the term of three years from the date of issuance”, details Article 1, through the which amended article 10 of Resolution No. 800/2021.

The document clarifies that, taking into account the “experience gathered It is convenient to modify the term of validity in order to adapt it to the situation of the usersas well as the relevant administrative and computer procedures”.

Six years ago it passed the Law for the Medicinal Use of CannabisHowever, access to treatment was restricted by its regulations. Only in 2020, a new regulation was made which expanded its use beyond refractory epilepsy and allowed self-cultivation, guaranteed provision for patients, encouraged research and authorized public and private production of oil and other derivatives.

In March 2021, the Government regulated the creation of the registry for the self-cultivation of marijuanawas when he decided to give the authorization a one-year validity and now it has been extended to three years.

To register, users can do so “by themselves or through a representative and obtain authorization to cultivate, to access the cultivation through a third person (cultivator) or through a civil organization authorized for that purpose.”

The requirement to request the authorization is to have a medical indication of cannabis use and can be done at https://reprocann.msal.gob.ar.