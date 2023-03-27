On repeated occasions, former President Mauricio Macri was clear and forceful regarding the importance of the presidential word, embarrassed by the atrocities that have come from who today testimonially occupies the first magistracy. Governing is an act of responsibility and monumental commitment, especially with the truth. A ruler who lies is nothing more than a swindler.

Unfortunately, Alberto Fernández is, to the point that no one listens to what he says anymore Well, we all know the result: whatever he says, he won’t comply. What’s more, the opposite of what he said will probably happen, whether it is his will or not, because he is a President without power.

A clear example of all this occurs with what he declared in 2019, regarding that he would not pay the interest on the LELIQs that the Central Bank then issued to absorb pesos and control inflation and that, instead, he would use those funds to increase retirement assets.

Immediately afterwards, as soon as he took office as President, one of his first measures was to freeze pensions by decree and discard the inflation adjustment formula that the government of Together for Change had implemented, even against the 14 tons of stones that were thrown at Congress parties organized by the core of the current government.

However, if we deepen the analysis, we find an aberrational reality.

Martín Tetaz took a digital ring to Congress to “tell each of the lies” of Alberto Fernández’s speech

Las LELIQs for which the newly elected President complained, added the passive passes, were around in 2019 the $1.2 billionwith U$S 45,000 million of reserves in the BCRA, of which around U$S 20,000 million were liquid and available.

That same stock of LELIQs plus passive passes for which Fernández tore his clothes, today it reaches $10 billionthat is, almost 10 times higher than the stock it received.

The worst thing is that, since 2020 they have carried out a wild monetary issue, The rate at which these BCRA bills are growing is terrifying: they double every 11 months, which will put us at a total of more than $20 trillion by the end of this year. We are talking about the fact that, at the Central Bank, we have a quasi-fiscal debt bomb of something like U$S 50,000 million or, what is the same, more than one loan As the that the previous government took with the IMF to restructure debt taken by Kirchnerismand for which the Kirchnerists themselves have kicked so much.

“Plan to arrive”: lengthen the fuse at the cost of enlarging the bomb

It is that the real problem, the real bomb that Kirchnerism is leaving, is in the Central Bank. The fiscal debt is not the main problem we have, it is the quasi-fiscal debt.

Because, in addition to all this disaster that they have generated by their own means, we have a Central Bank without liquid reserves that do not even reach 5% of those left by our government, even though the IMF has disbursed more than $10 billion more in the last year alone. The same IMF for which they later rant on camera. His hypocrisy knows no borders.

The real problem, the real bomb that Kirchnerism is leaving, is in the Central Bank. Tax debt is not the main problem we have

This bomb that they have set up in the Central Bank is what has led them to commit the crazy things that we have been hearing about and that make up what I call the “Get There Plan”. Because if the only plan with which this “government” was created was that of Cristina’s impunity, it is ending this disastrous plan of lengthening the fuse at the cost of enlarging the bomb, of kicking the problems forward, to escape the responsibility and take charge, while they throw the problem at all Argentines. They know no responsibility, or take charge.

It was not enough for them, a few weeks ago, to put together a debt swap with bankers for bankers, which barely managed to restructure 55% of the original debt and of which the private parties that participated in the swap did not exceed 15% of the total.

Nor is it enough that they would be using the ANSES Sustainability Guarantee Fund every day to sell bonds at auction prices, with the aim of artificially lowering financial dollars and thus masking the rise in the exchange rate.

Nothing, none of the crazy things we have seen them do in economic matters, compares to the most serious of the actions they have taken: forcing public entities to sell bonds in dollars in the market, at a price 20% lower than the one they had in January of this year when they announced their repurchase from the Treasury, to get a few more dollars and keep pulling.

Among these entities, according to the analysis of Article 1 of DNU 164/2023, the Sustainability Guarantee Fund would be included by virtue of Article 8 of Law 24,156, as one of the main “contributors”, with which its The decision directly implies pesifying the savings of retirees.

From Together for Change, we have presented two projects in Congress: one so that, within the framework of the control powers that Congress has of the Sustainability Guarantee Fund, the tickets for the purchase and sale of operations with bonds in dollars are delivered, and in pesos, to find out if they have actually been used in recent months to contain the rise in the exchange rate, to the detriment of retirees; and another to quote the Minister of Economy and the Director of the ANSES to explain to us why this total pesification of the fund for our retirees was decided.

There is less and less to go before we Argentines can once again have a reliable government that tells the truth even when it hurts and that takes charge of efforts to find solutions to people’s problems.

We know that we have to plant trees whose shade we are not going to enjoy. Let the Argentines know that we Argentines can.