The Government includes new products in the agricultural dollar at $300: what is the impact on the economy?

This week, the Government added new products to the agricultural dollar at $300. It is that “products derived from yerba mate and goat meat chains” entered this new edition of the Export Increase Program.

In this context, we communicate with louis machadoeconomics editor at Perfil, who spoke about the impact of the government’s measure.

“This week it was reported that the incorporation of yerba mate and goat meatwhich does not reach a million dollars,” said Machado, who later completed: “Today we are counting dollar for dollar and the settlement period is five months”.

“The incorporation of yerba mate was a request from the missionary producers”, explained the expert. “Exchange jumps make 300 pesos insufficient to settle the military“, complete.

Likewise, the interviewee spoke about the projection made by the government: “When this program was designed, it was based on the expectations of the industry. There are still 14 business days left for the program to end, and we will see the results there.”

“1,800 million dollars have been liquidated so far”Machado explained. “The drought is having an impact and analysts say that the consequences for the Argentine economy are just beginning,” he concluded.