The economic team that leads Sergio Massa put on the table International Monetary Fund the strategy of transforming into pesos the debt that the Treasury has today in dollars with state agencies. In fact, the staff of the IMF was one of the first players to learn of the planwhich seeks to prevent the monetary issue from skyrocketing and, incidentally, contain the currency gap between the official dollar and the parallels.

Far from conceiving it as a criticism, on the fifth floor of the Palacio de Hacienda they assured that the declarations of the IMF spokesperson Julie Kozackratified the “good relationship” and the “constant dialogue” between Argentine officials and the observers of the agreement for the repayment of the external debt that the country maintains with the multilateral credit organization. “He said they were aware, which means it was explained and discussed,” he clarified to PROFILE a source from the closest environment to Massa.

With that kind of backing, Massa moved forward with the decree to put public bodies in line with the emergencies of the Treasury. According to the plan, the sale of bonds in dollars will serve to fulfill the predestined function of repurchasing bonds in the market, but which was prohibited by the IMF in the renegotiation of the agreement, since it prohibited it from using the Bank’s international reserves. Central.

How will the bonuses be used?

Once state agencies divest their dollar bonds under foreign law, those globals will be delisted and allow a Debt reduction of around US$ 4,000 million at face value. This move should push country risk back and make prices more seductive.

Then will come the auction of bonds under local legislation that state agencies have, which will allow market players to operate in the financial dollar. Thus there will be more supply than demand and the tension of the gap can be lowered, if the calculation goes well. At the Palacio de Hacienda they hope that the bulk of the pesos received by public holders will be used for future Treasury tenders. One third may be used for expenses of each organization.

The fiscal deficit, the Achilles heel

It is not a short-term measure, but is intended for the second four-month period of the year. In the first part, Economy will have to resort to floating debt in order to reach the fiscal deficit goal agreed with the Fund. According to the Center for Argentine Political Economy (CEPA), “in February, the fiscal convergence again showed difficulties”.

“Income strongly accelerated its fall in real terms (-8.3%). The collapse of almost 75% in real terms in export rights stands out (due to drought and lack of soybean stocks). On the other hand, expenses returned to negative territory, although at a slower rate of contraction (they fell only 3.7% in real terms)”, highlighted the report.

CEPA, led by Hernán Letcher, the economist most listened to by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, clarified that “In March, the cash deficit may not exceed $9.4 billionOtherwise, the primary deficit execution criterion with the IMF will be breached”.

“It is worth remembering that March is the month with the worst fiscal seasonality of the quarter and that the income dynamics will hardly improve. In estimated terms, to meet the IMF goal: the government must reduce the base scenario deficit by ARS 500 billion in March. The only way to meet that goal, and it will surely be the path the government will take, is to take advantage of the floating debt margin (which is equivalent to what would have to be saved in March and due to how the measurement is made, it could even be higher). “, held.

