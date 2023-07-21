The Government issued the mandatory conciliation due to the conflict with the UOM

He Ministry of Labor dictated on the night of this Thursday, July 20, the mandatory reconciliation for him conflict with the Metallurgical Workers Union (UOM) for six days.

The portfolio led by Rachel “Kelly” Olmos called a new hearing for next Monday, July 24, after the metallurgical union has established a series of staggered stoppages.

Through a statement, the Government considered that “it is necessary to have the pertinent measures to promote a peaceful and legal solution to the conflict raised”.

Which are the sectors that pay the best and worst salaries in Argentina

In this way, they decided “to start a period of mandatory conciliation for a term of SIX (6) daysin accordance with the provisions of Article 11 of the pre-indicated regulations, and the situation must be returned to that which existed prior to the start of the conflict and for the duration of this conciliation procedure”, in accordance with what was indicated in Article 2 of the document.

In turn, in article 7 they made it clear that they established a “In-person hearing for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.which will be carried out at Av. Leandro N. Alem 650, 18th floor -CABA, within the framework of this conflict.”

The chambers involved in the fight with the UOM are the Chamber of the Small and Medium Metallurgical Industry of the Argentine Republic (CAMIMA), the Association of Argentine Electronic Terminal Factories (AFARTE), the Argentine Chamber of the Aluminum Industry and Related Activities (CAIAMA), the Federation of Household Appliances Industrial Chambers (FEDEHOGAR), the Association of Argentine Component Factories (AFAC) and the Association of Metallurgical Industries of the Argentine Republic (ADIMRA).

What does the UOM claim consist of?

The UOM demands a closure of parities to obtain improvements wages for the sector.

Therefore, he issued a national strike of 48 hours for this Thursday and Friday and another of 72 for the last three business days of next week.

looking for a salary increase of 60% for the first semester and a fixed sum so that workers do not lose their purchasing power in the face of inflationary growth.

The new minimum wage has been made official since July: How does it impact plans, benefits and salaries?

This Tuesday, during a protest in front of the Techint offices, the Secretary General of the UOM, Abel Furlansaid: “We are here today in this place precisely to tell the Techint Group to stop intervening with the rest of the chambers in our joint discussion, not to interfere and to allow the negotiation to come to fruition, because that is what we workers need”.

And he added: “It is not possible to continue holding a poverty wage, starvationwhich hits the metallurgical family, while the businessmen fill their pockets”.

“In this case, it will not generate any contribution to the resolution of the conflict, but simply responds to a delay in the business sector, which was the intention from the beginning,” he closed.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

