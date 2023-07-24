The Government launches a new “agro dollar” at 340 pesos

The national government will apply a package of tax measures that modify the dollar price for different sectors with the aim of stopping the fall in reserves and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the reformulation of the current program.

The agency and Argentina announced this Sunday that “an understanding was reached on the central parameters that will be the basis for a “Staff Level Agreement” that is expected to be finalized in the coming days and then move towards the review of the program.”

New economic measures: they launch another agricultural dollar and apply taxes on imports

The signing of the document that will later be submitted to the Board of Directors for approval will take place between Wednesday and Thursday, according to official sources.

The package of measures includes a new version of the dollar for regional economies –excluding soybeans- at a price of $340 and which will be in force until August 31. For this measure, it is expected to obtain some US$ 2,000 million.

The implementation of this measure will be through a Decree and Resolution of the Ministry of Agriculture, which will be published in the Official Gazette.

