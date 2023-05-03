The government made the increase in Progresar Scholarships official: when and how much do I get

The National Government arranged a 42% increase in Progresar Scholarships since April. She made it through Resolution 909/2023 published yesterday in the Official Gazette with the signature of the Minister of Education, Jaime Perczyk.

The update of the scholarship paid by the Anses in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, raises the amount to be collected up to $12,780 in each of the lines provision: Progress 16 and 17 years; Progress Required; Progress Higher; Progress Nursing and Progress Work.

Las Progress Scholarships, that reach to about 1.7 million young people between the ages of 18 and 24provide an economic stimulus to complete compulsory education and advance in secondary, tertiary or university studies.

The overall value of the scholarship, which with the new increase is set at $12,780includes the plus for connectivity of $1,000. The state program is charged throughout the year, in 12 installments. 80% is received monthly, while the remaining 20% ​​is paid when credited regular student status.

Refering to 20% retention accumulated during 2022, the charge corresponding to the return of that percentage. During April, the beneficiaries of the Progress Scholarships Required of first call received a bonus of $17,720 according to that concept.

In May, it is the turn of the Compulsory Progresar Scholarships second call, which will receive the return of $11,320, together with the remnants of the first call ($17,720). While the Scholarships Progresar Superior, Progresar Superior Scholarships for strategic careers and Progresar Nursing Scholarships of the first call will also receive $17,720 and those of second call, $9,520.

The beneficiariesThey should not carry out any procedure to receive the corresponding refundsince the payment is activated automatically from the verification between the Education portfolio and the corresponding educational institution.

Progresar Scholarships: increases in the different lines

– Progress Required (includes Progresar 16 and 17 years old): primary and secondary level students. The assistance is $12.780.

– Progress Higher: students pursuing careers at the higher, tertiary or university level. The amount is $12.780.

– Progress Nursing: Higher level students who are studying Nursing. Scholarship goes from $9,000 to $12,780.

– Progress Job: people who take professional training courses. The assistance is $12.780.

Progresar Scholarships: payment schedule for May 2023

DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 11

DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 12

DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 15

DNI ending in 6 and 7: May 16

DNI ending in 8 and 9: May 17

Progress Scholarships: requirements

– Have between 18 and 24 years compliments.

– Extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households and up to 40 years for people who do not have registered formal work.

– no age limit for trans people, members of indigenous peoples, with disabilities or refugees.

– The sum of the The youth’s income must not exceed to three Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages (SMVM).

