Home » The Governor greeted the elected mayors on the first Super Sunday
Entertainment

The Governor greeted the elected mayors on the first Super Sunday

by admin

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, took advantage of the social network and greeted, via Twitter, the winners of the municipal electoral contests in the province.

“I want to greet the mayors, chiefs and communal heads consecrated today in elections or through a single list to direct the destinies of 29 towns in our province,” the provincial leader posted.

This Sunday, 29 localities (between municipalities, towns and communes) in the interior of Córdoba capital were voted, with triumphs of Peronism and also of Together for Change.

