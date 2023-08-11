The Grand Canal Theater’s Autumn-Winter Performance Season: A Spectacular Blend of Dance, Drama, and Music

Hangzhou Grand Canal Theater Announces Exciting Autumn and Winter Performance Season

Hangzhou, China – The Grand Canal Theater has recently unveiled its highly anticipated autumn and winter performance season. With a theme called “Stuff,” the theater promises to offer a wide range of shows that cater to different tastes and preferences.

The lineup for the second half of the year includes a mix of classical, modern, and national dances that are sure to captivate audiences. One of the highlights is the performance of the renowned Chinese dance troupe, Xie Xin Dance Theater. Led by Xie Xin, the group will kick off the season with their masterpiece “From IN.” This highly acclaimed piece has garnered praise from both domestic and international art festivals.

In November, the Israeli National Kamia Modern Dance Troupe, known for their mesmerizing performances, will make their debut in Hangzhou. Their presentation of “Burana,” a world-famous dance piece, promises to be an energetic and wild extravaganza that explores themes of youth, desire, and the beauty of the body.

For ballet enthusiasts, the St. Petersburg Ballet Theater from Russia will conclude the season in December with their stunning performances of “The Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake.” These classical ballet classics are known for their timeless elegance and breathtaking choreography.

The national style theater will offer two captivating performances. The Guangzhou Ballet Theater will present a unique fusion of ballet and oriental aesthetics in their ballet “Legend of the White Snake.” This contemporary take on a classic legend injects a modern vitality into the traditional story.

Additionally, the Opera and Dance Theater of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group will showcase their thought-provoking dance drama “Deep Memories.” Exploring the tragic events of the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, this performance sheds light on one of China‘s darkest chapters.

For those interested in a different genre of performing arts, the Linping Grand Theater will host two popular dance works: “Poetry Recalling Dongpo,” a modern dance poetry drama, and “Wing Chun,” a dance drama that combines dance and martial arts.

The theater season also includes captivating plays and musicals. “The Murder at the Corridor Pavilion,” based on Keigo Higashino’s best-selling novel, promises to be a thrilling adaptation. Mao Zijun, a popular actor known for his versatility, leads the cast in this highly anticipated production.

Xu Jun’s drama team will also bring Shakespeare’s classic “Hamlet” to the stage in an original musical adaptation. Building on the success of their previous production, “Orphan of Zhao,” this musical promises to be a unique and innovative take on the iconic play.

The renowned Jin Shijie will deliver a powerful performance in the classic play “The Last 14 Tuesdays.” Adapted from Mitch Albom’s bestselling book, this heartwarming tale explores the deep bond between a teacher and his student.

Music lovers will not be disappointed, as the Grand Canal Theater offers a variety of musical performances. Folk singer Zhang Weiwei will present her latest album “Samuli” in an intimate setting, allowing the audience to truly immerse themselves in her heartfelt melodies.

For fans of classical music, the theater has invited world-class performers such as Denis Matsuev, a Russian piano superstar, to showcase their extraordinary talent. The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will also delight audiences with their mesmerizing renditions of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff’s works.

With such a diverse and exciting lineup, the Grand Canal Theater promises to bring joy, entertainment, and thought-provoking experiences to audiences in Hangzhou. Whether it’s dance, theater, or music, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this season’s performances. So, grab your tickets and get ready to be enthralled by the magic of the stage.

Tickets for the autumn and winter performance season at the Grand Canal Theater are now available for purchase online or at the box office. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness world-class performances right here in Hangzhou.

