Penhaligon’s Penhaligon, a century-old British fragrance family, followed the pace of regional deep cultivation. On September 3, 2022, Penhaligon’s Penhaligon’s Hang Lung boutique in Shanghai Ganghui came to the Hang Lung Group as the second boutique in Shanghai. The fragrance is handed down and the fragrance continues. Penhaligon’s adheres to the incense-making craftsmanship that has been followed for more than 150 years, and interprets the unique British cultural charm with an elegant and timeless fragrance. Since its birth in 1870, Penhaligon’s Penhaligon has always insisted on inheriting the traditional incense-making aesthetics. , with inexhaustible inspiration to create an elegant and charming British sensory feast for aroma explorers all over the world.

Venue: Penhaligon Shanghai Gateway Plaza 66 BoutiqueB108E Shop

Opening Date: September 3, 2022

Penhaligon’s Penhaligon’s Plaza 66 boutique still uses the brand’s signature color “Oud de Nil” to present a unique and elegant style, which originated from the solemn and exploratory Nile River. The gorgeous and comfortable store layout is full of design aesthetics, attracting guests to step in and explore the fragrance and masterpieces in the store.

Entering the store from the main entrance, the fragrance products from a century-old incense family come into view. The open line of sight allows guests to see all the brand’s perfume, home and bath products at a glance. Penhaligon’s has upgraded and customized a set of exclusive display cabinets inspired by the theme of each fragrance series for the family’s highly regarded classics – portrait animal head series, British timeless series, and trade journey series. Immersive Telling the story of the fragrance collection. The store also carefully crafted a highly textured gold-edged transparent display frame for star products and new fragrance products, waiting for fragrance connoisseurs from all walks of life to come and explore the fragrance stories contained in them.

As the subversive narrative fragrance of Penhaligon’s Penhaligon’s, the members of the penetrating portrait animal head series release different interesting and fragrant, and stage the love and hatred of famous British nobles in the banter. This series of fragrances has a rich aroma, and the portraits of animal heads on the bottle are hand-polished, giving you an unparalleled blend of fragrance and art. Penhaligon’s Penhaligon’s iconic and iconic fragrance, the British Timeless collection, is also a must-see for collectors. The ever-changing signature bows are attached to the elegant round caps of the fragrances. These fragrances are written with British history, heritage and mythology, bringing pure British style and a touch of eccentricity into the modern world. And when bold, luxurious aromas meet adventurous olfactory senses – Penhaligon’s Penhaligon Trade Journeys collection is loaded with exotic and energizing precious spices that bathe the skin in gorgeous decadent scents for those who are not afraid to show their taste. Give gifts from afar.

Fragrant for a hundred years, and the fragrance is revived, Penhaligon’s insists on creating interesting and wonderful British olfactory memories for all life aestheticians with endless imagination. Follow your senses and head to Penhaligon’s Penhaligon’s for over 150 years of royal fragrances.