The Grand Reopening: AAPE Store in Beijing Unveils a Refreshing Natural Aesthetic

AAPE Returns to Sanlitun with a Stunning New Store Design

Beijing, China – The highly anticipated return of the AAPE store to the South District of Taikoo Li, Sanlitun has finally come to fruition. This month, shoppers were greeted with a brand-new store design that strays away from the brand’s previous sci-fi concept and instead embraces a fusion of natural greenery and modern industrial aesthetics.

The newly renovated AAPE store boasts a double-storey space that seamlessly integrates metal industrial elements with warm log tones. Upon entering, customers are immediately captivated by the exquisite wood grain texture camouflage that adorns the doors, ceiling, and walls, creating a perfect representation of a vibrant street atmosphere. The use of this design element opens up the space and offers a wide field of vision for visitors to explore.

One of the most striking features of the store is the display windows that surround the first floor. These windows create a lush and natural ecological scene, contrasting beautifully with the metallic structure of the store. This juxtaposition creates an interesting atmosphere that blends both cold and warm aesthetics, appealing to a wide range of shoppers.

Located in the center of the store is a curved spiral staircase that connects the upper and lower floors. This staircase adds a dynamic element to the overall design, and its natural and simple high-grade marble-like patterns that extend from the ground to the steps provide a visually stunning contrast to the surrounding greenery landscape.

As the highlight of the new store, the second-floor window display showcases ALFA, a member of the AAPER ape-man legion, covered in moss. This captivating feature not only serves as a talking point for visitors but also exemplifies the store’s dedication to merging nature with urban fashion.

Since its reopening, the AAPE store has been attracting throngs of shoppers eager to experience the brand’s revamped concept. The store’s unique combination of industrial elements and natural motifs sets it apart from other fashion retailers in the area, making it a must-visit destination for fashion enthusiasts.

The AAPE Beijing store is located at S3-11/13/21, Taikoo Li South District, Sanlitun, Beijing. Shoppers can now experience the new store design in person and explore the brand’s latest collections.

