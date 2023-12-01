Home » The great American photographer Elliott Erwitt has died at the age of 95
Entertainment

The great American photographer Elliott Erwitt has died at the age of 95

by admin
The great American photographer Elliott Erwitt has died at the age of 95

NEW YORK. Elliott Erwitt, considered one of the greatest masters of photography of the 20th century, has died in New York. The New York Times writes it. He was 95 years old and died in his sleep in his home. Born Elio Romano Erwitz, Parisian by birth, member of Magnum Photos since 1953, he was famous for his black and white photos of ironic and absurd situations within everyday environments. He famous portraits of Marylin Monroe, Che Guevara and Richard Nixon. His works are part of the collections of important museums such as the Art Institute of Chicago, Nga in Washington DC and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

See also  "He was thrown by the windshield": details of the Pulga Rodríguez accident

You may also like

Grammy Trumpet Superstar Chris Botti Leads All-Star Orchestra...

Banfield beats Atlético Tucumán 1 to 0

Córdoba: businesses and small industries will be able...

Celebrity Couple Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy Celebrate...

New Film ‘Mr. Red Carpet’ Starring Andy Lau...

“Only fools resist change”

Kirchnerism forces a negotiation for an expanded session...

Tragic Death of “Sister Wives” Star Garrison Brown:...

Unraveling the Mysteries of Di Renjie: A Historical...

The credit returned at a 0% rate to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy