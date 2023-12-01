The great American photographer Elliott Erwitt has died at the age of 95

NEW YORK. Elliott Erwitt, considered one of the greatest masters of photography of the 20th century, has died in New York. The New York Times writes it. He was 95 years old and died in his sleep in his home. Born Elio Romano Erwitz, Parisian by birth, member of Magnum Photos since 1953, he was famous for his black and white photos of ironic and absurd situations within everyday environments. He famous portraits of Marylin Monroe, Che Guevara and Richard Nixon. His works are part of the collections of important museums such as the Art Institute of Chicago, Nga in Washington DC and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

